Giants’ top Draft Pick Makes Major Announcement

The New York Giants‘ top selection in the 2022 NFL draft, edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, is already showing promising signs off the field.

Thibodeaux, who the Giants grabbed at No. 5 overall on April 28, the first of their two top 10 picks, made a major announcement on Monday, May 16.

Thibodeaux’s JREAM Foundation will be producing opportunities for underprivileged students to attend Core Prep Academy Football, which is a program that partners with private middle schools to provide a curriculum that’s student athlete focused.

The initial announcement came via the official JREAM Foundation Twitter account. But it did not take long for Thibodeaux to take to social media to express his excitement about giving back to these young athletes.

“Giving underprivileged children access to a premiere education and physical training! Please spread the word and help us cultivate our next generation of Leaders!!!”

Giving underprivileged children access to a premiere education and physical training! Please spread the word and help us cultivate our next generation of Leaders!!! #JREAM 💙❤️ https://t.co/fGkt9YM6VP — Kayvon Thibodeaux (@kayvont) May 16, 2022

Although the Giants discovered some red flags about Thibodeaux during the pre-draft process, expressing concern over his strong desire to build his own brand, the team still chose to take the University of Oregon product when he fell to them at No. 5 overall.

And following the news of his foundation’s latest charitable contribution, It’s difficult to argue with Thibodeaux’s character. This is a promising sign for the Giants, who are hoping the 21-year-old becomes an important piece of the franchise’s puzzle in the long-term.

Thibodeaux’s ‘why’

Thibodeaux started the JREAM foundation while he was a student athlete at Oregon. The mission of this charity is to “educate, mentor, empower, and instill confidence and wisdom into underprivileged youth,” according to the foundation’s Twitter bio.

So what inspired the Giants’ 2022 first-round pick to create this foundation at such a young age?

“Since a youth, (Thibodeaux) has understood the importance of being intelligent, well spoken, and well prepared for business in order to position himself for success outside of football. Born and raised in the face of adversity in the inner-city of South Los Angeles, Kayvon has grown a heightened understanding of the significance of using strategy and education to create opportunities.” “He feels that it’s his obligation to provide experiences that are difficult to attain as being someone who is underprivileged. Hence, it’s no surprise that he loves to play chess, the “game of life,” nearly everyday. Kayvon will use “The Jream Foundation” platform to influence the next generation of underprivileged youth to utilize the concepts and lessons of chess in how they prepare for their own future in the game of life.”

Based off Thibodeaux’s prior experiences, he is using life lessons to educate individuals in less fortunate situations. Thibodeaux’s leadership ability, and desire to give back to underprivileged children, indicates that the Giants’ chose someone with a strong head on their shoulders.

Giants Sign six Picks

The Giants announced that they’ve officially signed Thibodeaux and No. 7 overall selection Evan Neal, less than a month after selecting them on opening night of the draft on April 28.

According to SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano, Thibodeaux signed a four-year, $31.3 million deal, which includes a $20 million signing bonus. As for Neal, his contract is four-years, $24.6 million, with a $15 million signing bonus.

In addition to their top two picks, the Giants also signed their three fifth-round choices: Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden, Arizona State defensive tackle D.J. Davidson and North Carolina guard Marcus McKethan. They also signed sixth-round pick Darrian Beavers, a linebacker from the University of Cincinnati.