Kayvon Thibodeaux, Giants’ Rookie Draft Class Receive Jersey Numbers

The New York Giants have assigned jersey numbers to all 11 members of their 2022 rookie draft class, including fifth-overall pick Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Thibodeaux, who wanted the No. 5, was in high-priced negotiations with veteran kicker Graham Gano for the number and ended up getting it. The Giants announced Thibodeaux’s official number by posting a photograph of his jersey on Twitter.

Here are the jersey numbers for the rest of New York’s rookie draft class (in order the order that they were selected), courtesy of the Giants’ official website:

OT Evan Neal: No. 70

WR Wan’Dale Robinson: No. 17

G Joshua Ezeudu: No. 75

DB Cor’Dale Flott: No. 28

TE Daniel Bellinger: No. 45

S Dane Belton: No. 36

LB Micah McFadden: No. 43

DL D.J. Davidson: No. 98

OL Marcus McKethan: No. 60

LB Darrian Beavers: No. 41

Thibodeaux’s No. 5 will be one of New York’s highest-selling jerseys this year. It’s the same number he wore in college at Oregon, but here’s a photoshop of how he’ll look with Big Blue (via the team’s official Twitter account.)

Last season, the NFL changed a long-standing rule that now allows defensive players (who do not play on the line) to wear single-digit numbers. Previously, Thibodeaux would have been forced to choose a number between 40-59 or 90-99 because the Giants list him as an outside linebacker.

What Did Graham Gano Get Out of the Deal?

We don’t know exactly how Gano was compensated, but it sounds like he and Thibodeaux struck a deal for the No. 5 and the money will go to charity.

That money is going to charity sonny son son. But I’m down for some Nobu😆. Excited to tell everyone what @kayvont helped support tomorrow! https://t.co/KL0EoTVzsq — Graham Gano (@GrahamGano) May 9, 2022

“That money is going to charity sonny son son,” Gano tweeted in response to Giants defensive back Julian Love, who requested a meal at a Japanese restaurant called Nobu. “Excited to tell everyone what @kayvont helped support tomorrow!”

Gano has worn the No. 5 for the Giants each of the past two seasons. During that time, he has converted 92.3 percent of his field-goal attempts and 95.0 percent of his extra-point attempts. He led the team in scoring last season with 104 total points.

A couple days before the deal for the No. 5 went down, Gano posted a screenshot of him and Thibodeaux on a FaceTime call to show his followers that negotiations were going well.

“Hey, let’s make serious faces since folks think we don’t like each other.” 😂. Good chatting with my guy @kayvont Just a couple 5’s chatting on 5/5. pic.twitter.com/1tn9z6KFIC — Graham Gano (@GrahamGano) May 5, 2022

According to his Twitter bio and the Giants’ official website, Gano will now wear the No. 9.

Who Else has Worn The No. 5 for the Giants?

A total of 22 players have worn the No. 5 for the Giants, according to Pro Football Reference.

Former Giants quarterback Kerry Collins is probably the most notable player in franchise history on this list. He wore the No. 5 in New York from 1999-2003, compiling a 35-33 record as a starter during that span and leading the Giants to an appearance in Super Bowl XXXV.

A couple of Super Bowl champion punters also wore the No. 5 for the Giants. Sean Landetta wore it from 1985-1993 and punted for the team in Super Bowls XXI and XXV. Steve Weatherford wore it from 2011-2014 and punted for the team in Super Bowl XLVI.

Thibodeaux will join a bunch of quarterbacks, kickers and punters as the franchise’s first pass rusher to wear the No. 5.