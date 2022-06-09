Kayvon Thibodeaux Reunited With Make-A-Wish Fan at Giants Practice

Everyone’s favorite New York Giants fan, Sam Prince, stole the show at the 2022 NFL Draft when he announced the selection of Kayvon Thibodeaux with the fifth-overall pick. Prince’s popularity has exploded since that moment, and this week the Make-A-Wish recipient who survived a heart transplant was reunited with Thibodeaux at Giants practice.

Prince and Thibodeaux even re-enacted their iconic draft-day moment together. Check it out, courtesy of the Giants’ official Twitter account:

Prince was invited to Wednesday’s mandatory minicamp practice, and the Giants uploaded a bunch of photographs from his visit. They also gave him an opportunity to break down the team at the end of practice.

“That was so cool,” a giddy Prince said after breaking down the team huddle and high-fiving a few Giants players.

After practice, Prince enjoyed a short game of catch with starting quarterback Daniel Jones.

Prince, who hosts a podcast called “Prince On The Pod,” is closing in on 7,000 followers on Twitter. That following is sure to grow as he continues to collaborate with the Giants and bring high levels of energy. Prince said in a video that he will be at training camp later this summer and will be around the team into preseason.

Prince May Have a Future on NFL Network

After Prince stole the show on the first night of the draft, NFL Network must have realized they had a potential star on their hands because they invited him on set to chat with Rich Eisen and a few other analysts.

Play

Make-A-Wish Sam Prince Joins NFL Network's Draft Segment! | New York Giants Our Make-A-Wish friend, Sam Prince, joined the set of NFL Network to help anchor a segment of the draft show. Subscribe to the Giants YT Channel: bit.ly/3dcF4jo For More Giants NFL Action: bit.ly/3fyb8QO #NYGiants #TogetherBlue #NFL #Giants For more Giants action: giants.com/ Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/newyorkgiants/ Follow us on Instagram: instagram.com/nygiants/ Follow us on… 2022-04-30T21:13:32Z

At one point in the segment, Prince was asked for his thoughts on the Giants after the draft.

“I think they’re going to be really competitive,” Prince said. “I think they have a very good chance to win [the NFC East] this year.”

Last month, Prince was invited back on the set of NFL Network’s Good Morning Football to discuss his experience at the draft — and talk some more ball.

Play

Giants Make-A-Wish Recipient Sam Prince Joins Good Morning Football Make-A-Wish recipient Sam Prince joins 'Good Morning Football' to discuss his 2022 NFL Draft experience. Subscribe to the Giants YT Channel: bit.ly/3dcF4jo For More Giants NFL Action: bit.ly/3fyb8QO #NYGiants #TogetherBlue #NFL #Giants For more Giants action: giants.com/ Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/newyorkgiants/ Follow us on Instagram: instagram.com/nygiants/ Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/Giants Follow us on… 2022-05-11T13:00:31Z

About halfway through the eight-minute segment, Prince started asking the GMFB hosts rapid-fire questions. At one point, he got to riff back-and-forth with former Giants offensive lineman and Super Bowl champion Shaun O’Hara about current Giants O-lineman Andrew Thomas.

“I am a huge Andrew Thomas fan,” Prince said. “The Giants, we’ve been supporting Andrew since Day 1. So, let’s go Giants right there.”

At the very end of the segment, NFL Network rolled highlights from the Giants’ win over the undefeated New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII and asked Prince to call them in his signature energetic style. The GMFB crew erupted in cheers and applause as Prince described David Tyree’s famous “Helmet Catch” and the game-winning touchdown catch by wide receiver Plaxico Burress.

The Moment Prince Became a Star

Prince appears to have a bright future as a Giants super-fan, and it all started with this moment inside the office of general manager Joe Schoen.

Make-A-Wish recipient & huge #Giants fan Sam Prince will be announcing the #5 pick tomorrow night. Sam battled a heart condition, received a transplant and is doing much better. Here's the video of him finding out from GM Joe Schoen … and it's awesome. pic.twitter.com/L9JqnhNSZf — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 27, 2022

You can tell by the smiles on the faces of head coach Brian Daboll and legendary quarterback Eli Manning that Prince’s energy is infectious. Hopefully for the Giants, that energy permeates through the whole organization.