Projected Giants FA Target Kenny Golladay Gets Candid on Lions Future

Prior to November’s NFL trade deadline, a report surfaced claiming that the New York Giants inquired about acquiring the services of Detroit Lions stud wideout, Kenny Golladay. Ultimately, nothing ever materialized from those initial discussions and Golladay remained with Detroit through the deadline. Yet, the idea of Golladay remaining with the Lions beyond this season is a whole other animal.

The 27-year-old Pro Bowler has been vocal in his desire of receiving a contract extension, dating back to this past summer. However, as of now, the 2019 receiving touchdowns leader is set to hit to open market this offseason. Chances are, should Golladay become a free agent, the wide receiver-needy Giants would surely once again be lurking.

Golladay on Lions Future: ‘If It Doesn’t Work Out, It Doesn’t Work Out’

While Golladay would like to continue his career with the team that took a chance on a small school product out of Northern Illinois four years ago, he’s also open to the idea of a new venture if things don’t work out in Detroit.

“Kinda just gotta put it like they drafted me here, so I just want to show my loyalty,” Golladay told reporters on his desire to remain with the Lions, per The Detroit News. “You know, they believed in me. … If it doesn’t work out, it doesn’t work out. Then I go somewhere else and ball out and play. But like I said, I’m a loyal person and of course I want to be here. I started my career here.”

Golladay has battled injuries for much of this season, leading some to question whether his absence has been a ploy for the wideout to protect his long-term financial gain. Interim Lions head coach Darren Bevell quickly shut down those accusations.

“I can be clear that he’s not (making a business decision),” Bevell said. “The guy is competing, he’s working hard. The good thing for me is I’m in here every day. I get to see what he’s doing. I get to see what he’s putting his body through to try to get back for us and for his teammates. He’s doing that and that’s really what I can say. I love his competitiveness, I love what he’s trying to do, he’s just working with an injury that he’s trying to work through.”

A third-round pick back in 2017, Golladay has appeared in 47 career games (39 starts) hauling in 183 receptions, 3,068 yards and 21 touchdowns. He cracked the 1,000 yard mark in both 2018 and 2019. No Giants wide receiver has accomplished that feat since Odell Beckham Jr. back in 2018. Second-year pro Darius Slayton leads New York in receiving this season with 703 yards through 15 weeks of play.

Potential WR Fits for the Giants

It’s worth noting that the Lions do have the option of placing the franchise tag on Golladay if they are unable to come to a long-term agreement this summer. Yet, should he hit the open market, he’d join a laundry list of intriguing options for the Giants, alongside the likes of Chicago Bears’ Allen Robinson and Tennessee Titans’ Corey Davis. 2021 draft prospects such as LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase, as well as Alabama’s pass-catching duo of Devonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle, are also potential fits.

Speaking of Waddle, Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller has the Giants snagging the speedster out of Tuscaloosa with the 10th pick in his latest mock draft.

10. New York Giants: WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama The Giants offensive line has come together to a point that a first-round selection there isn’t automatic. What should be is ensuring that Daniel Jones (or Colt McCoy) has weapons at receiver. Waddle is a home run hitter with elite speed and excellent field vision.

