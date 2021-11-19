Giants High-Priced WR Kenny Golladay Voices Frustration

Kenny Golladay was brought to East Rutherford to solidify the Giants‘ receiving corps; to supply Daniel Jones with his first true No. 1 wideout and help elevate the NFL’s 29th-ranked passing offense from a season ago. However, thus far the return on investment for the $40 million receiver has not been what the Giants and G-Men faithful had hoped for.

Injuries have riddled the former Pro Bowler, limiting him to just six games and negatively affecting his play when available. Aside from a 116-yard outing against the New Orleans Saints in Week 4, Golladay has averaged just 38.8 yards and 2.6 receptions per game — not exactly go-to target production. Furthermore, he’s yet to find the endzone through the first 10 weeks of the NFL season. A steep falloff for a player who just two seasons ago led the entire NFL in receiving touchdowns.

Admittedly, his touchdown drought has got Golladay a bit frustrated.

“Me personally, of course I want to set goals and put how many touchdowns I want. Is it frustrating? For me, yeah, just because I haven’t gotten in the (end) zone yet. But at the end of the day, as long as I’m making catches to help us get touchdowns, I’m okay,” said Golladay when speaking to reporters on Thursday, November 18th.

Golladay Feeling Healthier The good news for Golladay, the wideout is feeling well-rested following the bye and claims he's as healthy as he's been since the Saints game. "Oh, the bye week was definitely clutch. I played the last game, had a bye week, had a solid day yesterday. I stacked another good one today. I feel pretty good," he stated. Look for both Golladay and rookie Kadarius Toney to be heavily involved in the passing attack against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. Like Golladay, Toney was dealing with an injury prior to the bye which likely played a part in his lack of involvement over recent weeks. Even with Sterling Shepard's status up in the air and Saquon Barkley trending towards a return, expect the Giants to be active in the passing game and put pressure on a Tampa secondary that currently has four cornerbacks on injured reserve.