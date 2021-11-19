Giants High-Priced WR Kenny Golladay Voices Frustration

Kenny Golladay was brought to East Rutherford to solidify the Giants‘ receiving corps; to supply Daniel Jones with his first true No. 1 wideout and help elevate the NFL’s 29th-ranked passing offense from a season ago. However, thus far the return on investment for the $40 million receiver has not been what the Giants and G-Men faithful had hoped for.
Injuries have riddled the former Pro Bowler, limiting him to just six games and negatively affecting his play when available. Aside from a 116-yard outing against the New Orleans Saints in Week 4, Golladay has averaged just 38.8 yards and 2.6 receptions per game — not exactly go-to target production. Furthermore, he’s yet to find the endzone through the first 10 weeks of the NFL season. A steep falloff for a player who just two seasons ago led the entire NFL in receiving touchdowns.
Admittedly, his touchdown drought has got Golladay a bit frustrated.
“Me personally, of course I want to set goals and put how many touchdowns I want. Is it frustrating? For me, yeah, just because I haven’t gotten in the (end) zone yet. But at the end of the day, as long as I’m making catches to help us get touchdowns, I’m okay,” said Golladay when speaking to reporters on Thursday, November 18th.
Golladay Feeling Healthier
The good news for Golladay, the wideout is feeling well-rested following the bye and claims he’s as healthy as he’s been since the Saints game.
“Oh, the bye week was definitely clutch. I played the last game, had a bye week, had a solid day yesterday. I stacked another good one today. I feel pretty good,” he stated.
Look for both Golladay and rookie Kadarius Toney to be heavily involved in the passing attack against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. Like Golladay, Toney was dealing with an injury prior to the bye which likely played a part in his lack of involvement over recent weeks. Even with Sterling Shepard’s status up in the air and Saquon Barkley trending towards a return, expect the Giants to be active in the passing game and put pressure on a Tampa secondary that currently has four cornerbacks on injured reserve.
The latest Giants news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Giants newsletter here!Sign up for the Heavy on Giants Newsletter!
Jason Garrett Talks KG
While Golladay may have come out the gates rather slow, offensive coordinator Jason Garrett is fond of the wideout’s work ethic. With injuries hopefully fading into the rearview, Garrett and the Giants are hopeful Golladay can hit the ground running coming out of the bye:
Just a big fan of Kenny. We were excited to bring him here and obviously he missed a lot of time in training camp, and he’s missed time throughout the season, but his approach is outstanding. He’s always working hard to get himself back and when he has an opportunity to practice, he practices hard and when he’s been healthy, he’s played really well for us and made a big impact.
That’s been the case with all of our guys. I think the approach that our guys have taken in terms of being ready, different guys have played at all different spots all year long and those players are ready. They’re embracing their opportunity and the guys who haven’t been able to play on a consistent basis are doing everything they can to play. It’s fun to get them all back and hopefully we’ll get more and more healthy as a group as we go forward. I think when we do, I think those combinations of guys give us a good chance to have some success on offense.
READ NEXT