Telling Kenny Golladay Injury Update; Giants Place RB on IR: Report

It looks as if New York Giants can breathe a sigh of relief — or at least partially.

New York Daily News’ Pat Leonard has reported that high-priced wideout Kenny Golladay is visiting a doctor on Thursday and that the expectation is that he’ll “probably miss 2-3 weeks due to a hamstring pull.”

That perceived timeline would theoretically place the former Pro Bowler’s return date sometime in late August, meaning he should be good to go for Big Blue’s Week 1 opener against the Denver Broncos on September 12. With that said, the injury will strip Golladay of valuable time both working alongside quarterback Daniel Jones and within Jason Garrett’s offensive scheme, in what is the receiver’s first offseason in East Rutherford.

While we are all itching to see Golladay take the field, it’s crucial that the organization plays things cautiously for a player that they’ve invested so much into financially. This is especially true considering how tricky hamstring injuries can be for wide receivers specifically, as highlighted by The Athletic’s Dan Duggan. Golladay initially sustained the injury earlier this week on the first day of padded practice during 7-on-7 drills.

The Giants have added two receivers to their roster in recent days, signing ex-Bengal Damion Willis and Golladay’s former Lions teammate, Andy Jones.

Giants Place Mike Weber on Injured Reserve

Injuries have plagued the running back position for the Giants early on in camp. Of course, we’re all well versed on Saquon Barkley’s continued rehab from a torn ACL. There was also Sandro Platzgummer’s abbreviated stint on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury (NFI) list due to a hamstring. Taquan Mizzell also sustained a hamstring injury of his own, which landed him on injured reserve and eventually led to him being waived with an injury settlement.

Now we can add Mike Weber to that mix of backs bitten by the injury bug. The former Dallas Cowboys draft pick, who joined the team in late July, has been placed on injured reserve with a hip flexor.

Weber, 23, rose to fame as Ezekiel Elliott’s heir apparent in Ohio State’s backfield, earning Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors in 2016. However, his star began to fade when now-Baltimore Ravens running back JK Dobbins wrestled lead-back duties away from him the following season.

Joe Judge Excited for Alfred Morris’ Return

While the Giants may be losing Weber for an extended period of time, the team is regaining the services of Alfred Morris. New York’s second-leading rusher in 2020, Morris was re-signed on a one-year deal earlier this week. By the sound of it, head coach Joe Judge couldn’t be any happy about the franchise’s ability to reunite with the consummate professional, two-time Pro Bowler.

“I can’t tell you how much I feel on a personal level about Alfred and what he did for our team last year, about how he carries himself, about how he is as a teammate, how he is in the team meeting,” Judge told reporters of Morris. “Look, I walked by him when I was coming in the building and he was waiting outside for his clearance from his test, and we got to have a conversation sitting outside and it’s just refreshing seeing his face. He’s always smiling and good, great energy out there. Again, like anyone else, he has an opportunity to come in here and compete for a spot on this team. We had an opportunity to bring him back and he helps our competition within that spot.”

