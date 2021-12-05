Giants Update Kenny Golladay’s Status After 1st-Half Injury

Kenny Golladay’s first season as a New York Giant has been rather disappointing.

First, it was a hamstring injury which caused him to miss the entirety of preseason in the summer. Then, it was a knee issue, knocking him out of the Giants’ Week 5 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys on October 10.

This ailment caused him to miss three straight games and although he returned to the field in Week 9, the No. 1 wideout has caught a total of six catches for 90 yards and no scores since coming back.

Now, on Sunday Dec. 5, Golladay got off to a hot start with three receptions for 37 yards against the Miami Dolphins. However, following his third catch, Golladay exited the game with an injury to his ribs in the first-half.

The Giants initially listed Golladay as questionable to return, but the FOX broadcast referred to his status as doubtful.

Although New York has not been able to catch a break on the injury front this season, Golladay surprisingly came back in to start the third quarter.

According to Jen Hale of FOX Sports, Giants head coach Joe Judge told her that Golladay “insisted” on returning to the game.

The Giants are already without Kadarius Toney (quad/oblique)and Sterling Shepard (quad). Not to mention, starting quarterback Daniel Jones is inactive this afternoon with a neck injury as well.

The Giants could ill afford to lose Golladay due to the slew of injuries that have hit their offense, and fortunately, he has opted to gut it out.

After signing a monstrous four-year, $72 million contract in free agency last March, Golladay has 26 receptions for 409 yards and zero scores this year.

The latest Giants news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Giants newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Giants Newsletter!