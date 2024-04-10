Super Bowl-Winning Free Agent Named Potential Fit Behind Giants’ Dexter Lawrence

The New York Giants need to get Dexter Lawrence II some help along the defensive line, even if it’s just depth, something Super Bowl-winning free agent Lawrence Guy could provide.

Guy is somebody “who could be added for depth after the draft,” according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. Duggan also named former Giants defensive tackle Nick Williams as a potential fit.

There’s an obvious need for some established talent up front after A’Shawn Robinson joined the Carolina Panthers in 2024 NFL free agency. It’s left “the Giants with Lawrence and not much else,” per Duggan, who believes “they really need a young defensive tackle like Riley or DJ Davison to make a leap.”

Handing Lawrence a team-friendly deal, now free agency has cooled off, would add a proven and versatile lineman perfect for the Giants’ version of the 3-4 defense. Particularly for the scheme planned by new defensive coordinator Shane Bowen.

Lawrence Guy Perfect for Shane Bowen’s Defense

Bowen succeeding Don ‘Wink’ Martindale as play-caller means the Giants are set to run a New England Patriots-like, opponent-specific defense. That’s handy because Guy spent the last seven seasons in New England, including helping the Patriots win the 2019 Super Bowl.

Guy consistently proved his worth as a lineman able to play end or tackle, but highly adept against the run from both spots. The Giants need a sturdy run-stuffer in the trenches after allowing 4.7 yards per carry last season, the second-most in the league.

That number was actually an improvement from the 5.2 yards per rush the Giants surrendered in 2022. Most of the improvement was due to Robinson.

Now he’s gone, Guy could fill the void as somebody who helped the Patriots give up a league-low 3.3 yards per attempt. The 6-foot-4, 315-pounder does a lot of his best work over guards, like when he overpowered Alex Cappa against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021, a play highlighted by Aaron Day of DLineVids.

Guy’s core strength led him to making a tackle on this play, but he’s just as effective when creating big plays for others. Taking on blockers and keeping linebackers clean to make tackles is the key remit of any 3-4 lineman, and Guy remains one of the best.

He lived up to that status when he jammed and stalled six-time Pro-Bowl guard Quenton Nelson against the Indianapolis Colts in 2022. Guy’s contribution to this run stop was applauded by Evan Lazar of Patriots.com.

The #Patriots defense was balling vs. the run, too. #Colts running a trap play. Lawrence Guy steps into Quenton Nelson (puller) and holds up the tight end blocking up to the MIKE (Bentley). Allows Bentley to make the stop. That's how you stop the run out of two-high. pic.twitter.com/0m31vsSiMq — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) November 7, 2022

These plays, along with his contributions to the Patriots’ stingy run defense last season, mean Guy has value for the Giants. Especially in support of Lawrence.

Dexter Lawrence Needs Help

Lawrence has become one of the dominant players in football at his position the last two years. Yet, it’s not enough for the Giants to make big No. 97 an island opponents can easily engulf with multiple blockers and render a non-factor.

To prevent their best defensive player becoming an afterthought, the Giants need at least one other lineman to become a menace on game days. Guy has the pedigree, but the ideal scenario for the Giants would be somebody younger also emerging as a force.

Duggan mentioned Jordon Riley among the obvious candidates to give Lawrence the help he needs. Riley flashed some potential after arriving as a seventh-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

One of Riley’s best plays came against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16. It was a run stuff against Kenneth Gainwell, broken down by Nick Falato of SB Nation’s Big Blue View.

Having Riley control blockers inside can free Lawrence up to work the edge more often, where he has a higher ceiling as a pass-rusher. Learning from a veteran presence like Guy would only increase Riley’s chances of becoming the lineman Lawrence and the Giants need.