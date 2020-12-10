Projected Pro Bowler Eyeing Exit From Giants?: Report

With Pro Bowl voting winding down, New York Giants‘ Logan Ryan looks to be a lock for his first-ever selection, leading all NFC free safeties in the latest round of voting. The eight-year pro’s stellar play will not only earn him All-Star honors in the near future, but also a fat new contract in the next coming months.

Currently playing out the remainder of his one-year, $5.05 million deal, an absolute bargain for the Giants might we add, Ryan would be open to sticking around New York for the long haul. With that said, a final decision will only be made once the 29-year-old safety tests the free-agent market, per NJ.com’s Zack Rosenblatt:

Multiple people familiar with Ryan’s thinking told NJ Advance Media, speaking on the condition of anonymity, that he’d be open to re-signing with the Giants in 2021 … though only after exploring free agency first. Ryan and those close to him don’t feel like he got a fair shake in 2020 due to the nature of the NFL’s strange, coronavirus-impacted offseason.

Ryan’s Unfair Shake

There’s no denying Ryan got a raw deal this offseason in terms of compensation. Uber-talented and highly versatile, Ryan was fresh off his best statistical season to date as he entered the 2020 free agency period. In 2019, as a member of the Tennessee Titans, Ryan notched career-highs in both tackles (113) and sacks (4.5), not your typical cornerback production.

His desire to be viewed as a safety rather than a cornerback deterred some suitors, while his asking price of $10-plus million a year scared off the remaining stragglers. That includes the Giants themselves, who according to Rosenblatt, “balked at Ryan’s asking price early in free agency.”

Ryan: ‘I’m Jersey Made’

Eventually, New York came around, albeit after numerous transgressions (injuries/opt-outs/DeAndre Baker debacle) in their secondary along with a drop in asking price on Ryan’s end.

With a month remaining in the regular season and the Giants inching towards just their second playoff appearance over the past nine years, it’s safe to say that New York isn’t having any buyer’s remorse when it comes to acquiring Ryan.

In 12 games this year, Ryan has flexed his versatile skillset to the tune of 69 tackles, one tackle for loss, four QB Hits, one sack, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one interception and eight passes defended.

His play on the backend of Big Blue’s defense has not only solidified a secondary vacant of an identity for a number of seasons, but also given the local Rutgers product leverage for likely one last big payday as he’s set to turn 30-years-old in early-February.

Following the team’s Week 12 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, the safety sounded very much like a player intrigued by continuing his career in East Rutherford, as he was asked by reporters if he would be open to a return to the Giants next season.

“Definitely,” Ryan said. “I’m Jersey made, it’s been a blessing for me to be here.”

However, he was sure not to commit much beyond that point — “We don’t even know the salary cap for next year,” Ryan stated.

