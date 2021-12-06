Giants’ Logan Ryan Throws Shade at Tua Tagovailoa

Although the New York Giants put on an embarrassing display of football in their 20-9 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Dec. 5, that didn’t stop safety Logan Ryan from taking a jab at his opponent during his postgame press conference.

With Daniel Jones sidelined due to a neck injury, backup quarterback Mike Glennon was forced to start against the Dolphins on Sunday. However, it was revealed after the game that Glennon suffered a concussion, which puts his status in jeopardy for the Giants’ upcoming contest with the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 12.

Fortunately, Ryan volunteered himself to be the emergency signal caller for the Giants due to his prior experience playing quarterback in high school.

But in the same breath, Ryan threw some shade at yesterday’s winning quarterback in Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa.

“I don’t know if you guys saw my high school quarterback tape, but I’m going to put it out there, emergency,’’ Ryan told reporters after the game. “A lot like Tua, a lefty. I can throw 2-yard passes to the left.”

And while the end of this comment was unnecessary, especially after a disheartening loss, Ryan kind of had a point. Out of Tagovailoa’s 41 passing attempts, 25 of them traveled for 10-yards or less through the air.

Tagovailoa went 30-for-41 with 244 yards passing and two touchdowns. And most importantly, the Dolphins did not give the ball away to a Giants defense that has been consistently forcing turnovers each week.

In the end, Tagovailoa’s short yardage passes helped the Dolphins win the game via two red zone touchdown scores, which proved to be the difference in this matchup.

Not The First Tua Critic

Believe it or not, Ryan isn’t the first defensive player to criticize Tagovailoa’s ability as a passer this season.

In fact, a member of the Giants’ crosstown rivals had words to say about Tagovailoa following a defeat back on Nov. 20.

New York Jets defensive lineman Jonathan Franklin-Myers made some harsh comments regarding some of the big plays that Tagovailoa made during the team’s 24-17 loss to the Dolphins in Week 11.

According to Franklin-Myers, Tagovailoa threw up “prayers” and “sometimes prayers are answered,” as Connor Hughes of The Athletic transcribed in a tweet.

John Franklin-Myers said Tua beat the #Jets by throwing up “prayers” and “sometimes prayers are answered.” — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) November 21, 2021

During this contest, Tagovailoa threw just four passes that went for over 10 yards, including a 65-yard touchdown score to Mack Hollins on a busted coverage by the Jets.

Like Ryan, Franklin-Myers was also sour about losing to Tagovailoa, who is thriving off the short passing game this year.

Roster Moves

Giants head coach Joe Judge informed reporters on Dec. 6 that quarterback coach Jerry Schuplinski and offensive lineman Wes Martin have both tested positive for Covid-19.

As a result, Martin was placed on the reserve/Covid-19 list and the Giants signed defensive back Natrell Jamerson to the practice squad.

Giants have signed DB Natrell Jamerson to the practice squad. OG Wes Martin has been placed on COVID/reserve. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) December 6, 2021

Jamerson, 25, was a fifth-round draft pick of the New Orleans Saints back in 2018 and spent time with six different teams before joining the Giants.

The Wisconsin Badgers’ product has appeared in 21 regular season games, accumulating a total of 13 tackles and one pass defensed in his NFL career.