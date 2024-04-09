Ex-Giants Team Captain Sends Message to Organization, Fans Upon Retiring

Former New York Giants safety and team captain Logan Ryan announced his official retirement from the NFL on Tuesday, April 9.

“Thank you to all my family, friends and teammates for the guidance and support!” Ryan posted on X. “Thanks to the fans for watching! Won 2 Super Bowls and got out happy and healthy to be the best father for my children! Thanks again for 11 seasons! Cheers to what’s next 🥂.”

The message was accompanied by a video, which began with Ryan stating irrefutably: “I am officially retiring from the NFL after 11 seasons.”

The video montage then continued straight into a much younger Ryan declaring for the NFL draft out of local New Jersey university, Rutgers. That brief clip was followed by highlights from his time with the New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans and Giants.

“Man, what a great career, what a ride it was,” Ryan interluded after the first string of memories. “Beautiful journey of highs and lows like they always are.”

The veteran then shouted out his friends, family, teammates and “all those that supported” him once again. “I try to play the right way,” he voiced. “I try to play my hardest at all times.”

To the Giants franchise, in particular, Ryan said: “[Thank you] for bringing me home back to New Jersey during the COVID years [and for] literally saving my wife’s life. Thank you so much to the training staff and the organization for saving my wife Ashley.”

Along with the Patriots and Titans, Ryan also thanked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers — who he played for after his tenure with Big Blue.

“I’m so blessed,” he concluded the video. Adding: “I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

Logan Ryan Started 30 Games for Giants During Joe Judge Era

Ryan was much more successful during the other stretches of his career, winning two Super Bowls with the Patriots and contributing to playoff runs with the Titans, Bucs and Niners. Having said that, he did start 30 games with the Giants under former head coach Joe Judge.

Over that span, Ryan always played with heart, experience, leadership and class.

He also racked up over 200 total tackles in two seasons at safety, with 17 pass defenses, two sacks, five forced fumbles and one interception according to Pro Football Reference.

Unfortunately, those Giants teams weren’t great as a whole, achieving a record of 10-23 while Ryan was on the roster. And although the safety’s coverage numbers dipped with NYG — per Pro Football Focus — Ryan remained noticeably consistent throughout his career.

That includes his time with the Giants, where he logged over 2,000 defensive snaps and was credited with 40 key defensive “stops” according to PFF.

NFL Insider Predicts Logan Ryan Could Continue Football Career in Media World, NYG Reactions Pour In

After the announcement, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport weighed in, among others.

“Logan Ryan, two-time Super Bowl champion and one of the game’s good guys, officially steps away,” he said. Predicting: “My guess is you’ll see plenty of him in the public eye moving forward…”

Different NYG media members also commented on the news, including NorthJersey.com reporter Art Stapleton.

“Congratulations to Log on his retirement,” Stapleton replied. “Tremendous pride as a Jersey guy and in his legacy both at Rutgers and in the league for more than a decade. Super Bowl rings. Leadership. Charitable efforts. All the best in the next chapter of the journey.”

“Terrific career for the Jersey boy/former Rutgers star. Ryan was a great leader during his two seasons with the Giants,” The Athletic’s Dan Duggan voiced. Agreeing with Rapoport: “Sure we’ll be seeing a lot of him in the media now.”

New York Daily News reporter Pat Leonard also called Ryan “one of those good and all-around talented people,” while New York Post reporter Paul Schwartz described him as a “class player and class act.”

The Giants organization has not responded officially as of 12:30 p.m. EST on April 9.