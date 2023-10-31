Quarterback Known to Brian Daboll Confirms Signing for Giants

Brian Daboll and the New York Giants wanted to add another quarterback to the depth chart and they’ve done just that. Better still, Daboll has welcomed a signal-caller already familiar with his offense, after Matt Barkley confirmed a report he’s signed with the Giants’ practice squad.

The news was initially reported by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo on Tuesday, October 31. Barkley captioned Garafolo’s update on X with a message of his own: “This is true. Go Giants.”

This is true. Go Giants ✌🏼 https://t.co/rgXd1LPDj9 — Matt Barkley (@MattBarkley) October 31, 2023

This transaction confirms a reunion between Daboll and Barkley. Coach and quarterback worked together for the Buffalo Bills for three seasons from 2018-2020.

Barkley’s inside knowledge could provide him with a fast track up the depth chart. Particularly if backup Tyrod Taylor struggles to overcome the rib injury he suffered against the New York Jets in Week 8.

Starter Daniel Jones should be back, but he’s been out for three games dealing with a cervical neck problem. So it makes sense for the Giants to acquire a proven commodity at football’s most important position, even after the team also elevated undrafted free agent Tommy DeVito.

Matt Barkley Completes Reinforcement of Brian Daboll’s QB Options

Reuniting with Daboll completes a flurry of activity at quarterback for the Giants. Daboll had been expected to add a player at the position.

That priority appeared to be taken care of when ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared an update from sports agent Sean Stellato. The latter confirmed the Giants were adding DeVito to the 53-man roster.

Giants are signing QB Tommy DeVito to their active roster, per @seanstellato. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2023

Ostensible third-stringer DeVito entered the fray when Taylor was hurt during the second quarter against the Jets. There was an apparent lack of faith in former Syracuse and Illinois star DeVito, who threw the ball just seven times, completing two passes for -1 yard.

As Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic pointed out, DeVito “only attempted one pass in the final two quarters.”

The lack of attempts prompted Carroll to ask the natural question, “maybe hindsight is 20/20, but the lack of faith the Giants showed in DeVito’s ability to win through the air begs the question of why he was their No. 3 option in the first place.”

It’s a valid question when Barkley’s arrival confirms the idea the Giants are keeping their options open at the third spot on the depth chart. Taylor’s status ahead of Week 9’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders will have a major impact on what the Giants plan to do with DeVito or Barkley.

So will Jones demonstrating he’s back to 100 percent for the trip to Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, November 5.

Giants QB Situation Not Quite Set Pre-Raiders

Jones is expected to be available to face the Raiders after he was finally cleared for contact. Even if he’s fully healthy, Jones will still have a lot to prove following his erratic start to this season.

No. 8 took 28 sacks and posted a lowly total quarterback rating of 39.3 during his five starts, per Pro Football Reference. Jones needs to make quicker decisions, but he’ll be helped by the presence of an up-to-speed again Saquon Barkley in the backfield.

Barkley has logged 24, 21 and 36 carries since returning from injury against the Bills in Week 6. The two-time Pro Bowler is back to being the workhorse who powers this Giants offense.

Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will need to call Barkley’s number a lot again when they face the Raiders. This much uncertainty at quarterback makes a heavy dose of the running game inevitable, but Matt Barkley’s arrival at least gives the Giants some comfort from familiarity.