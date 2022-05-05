Todd McShay Forecasts Giants Drafting ‘Josh Allen-like’ QB in 2023

I

t’s never too early for a mock draft, is it?

The New York Giants are already being forecasted to select a quarterback with their first pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, just days after the conclusion of this year’s draft. ESPN senior writer Todd McShay released his early 2023 NFL mock draft and forecasts the Giants selecting at 8th overall. His official prediction for the team is quarterback Will Levis out of the University of Kentucky. McShay states “Levis needs to find more consistency, but he has a live arm and a big 6-foot-3, 232-pound frame. He has thrived in the quick game at Kentucky, with a lot of run-pass options and screen-type stuff, but there are some Josh Allen-like traits here for new Giants coach Brian Daboll.”

With Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen coming off some success in Buffalo with Josh Allen, it would make sense for the pair to try and replicate the exact situation in New York. Levis, 22, arrived at Kentucky following a stint with Penn State as a backup from 2018 to 2020. Last year, his first with the Wildcats, he was named starter at the beginning of the season and went on to start all 13 of Kentucky’s games. Levis won numerous in-season awards, including FBS Offensive Player of the Week twice, as well as the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week twice.

ALL the latest Giants news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Giants newsletter here!

In his 13 games last season, he threw for 2,826 yards and ran for 376 more, recording 33 total touchdowns. He was a catalyst for the Wildcats recording only their fourth-ever 10-win season. Levis concluded his season by leading his team to a Citrus Bowl victory, going for 233 yards and a touchdown in the 20-17 victory over Iowa. CBS Sports analyst Barrett Sallee recently praised Levis for his promising 2021 campaign, before adding “I think he’ll be one of the best quarterbacks in the country when it’s all said and done in 2022”

Levis Already Has Giants Ties

McShay made sure to mention the connection Levis and the Giants already have when discussing his 2023 mock draft, stating “Levis connected with receiver Wan’Dale Robinson — whom the Giants drafted in Round 2 this year — 104 times last season.”

Robinson, who transferred from Nebraska prior to his junior season, easily had the best season of his collegiate career in his lone season with Levis and the Wildcats. He recorded 1,334 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, shattering all his previous personal records. The monster season garnered him Second-Team All-SEC honors en route to his selection by the Giants at 43rd overall. His connection with Levis could provide an easier fit with Big Blue should the team actually consider him next season.

Daniel Jones Remains a Priority

While there’s talk of what the Giants might do next season at quarterback, team general manager Joe Schoen has made a proclamation regarding the immediate future. Appearing on WFAN’s Carton & Roberts radio show on May 4th, he unequivocally established Daniel Jones as starter for next season when asked if the position was up for grabs, saying “Daniel Jones is a starter for us. We were very clear with Tyrod (Taylor) and his representatives when he came in.”

This would appear to dispell any notions that Tyrod Taylor would compete for the starting position, as Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com theorized. Jones will have his season to prove whether or not he truly is the quarterback of the future for this franchise.