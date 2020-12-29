Giants Legend Michael Strahan Rips into Dwayne Haskins

The question may still be out whether or not Daniel Jones is the guy at quarterback for the New York Giants long-term. However, the question of whether the organization made an epic folly by opting to select Jones over his draft classmate, Dwayne Haskins, is no longer up for debate.

At this point in time, the Giants look to have dodged a bullet.

The rapid downfall of Haskins’ once-promising star has been highlighted by maturity questions, questionable off-field decisions and vastly underwhelming on-field performance. The Washington Football Team decided enough was enough on Monday and released their 2019 first-round pick less than 24-hours after he drew the start for the QB-needy team just one win away from clinching a playoff berth.

Just prior to kickoff of Haskins’ final game in Washington, ex-New York Giants defensive end and NFL Hall of Famer Michael Strahan decided to weigh in on the quarterback’s slew of antics.

Strahan to Haskins: ‘They Will Not Babysit a Grown Man’

The NFL’s sixth-all-time leading sack artist knows a thing or two about how a professional is supposed to operate, and watching how Haskins has carried himself of late left Strahan visibly angry.

“It bothers me, It makes me mad,” Strahan said of Haskins’ behavior, on the FOX’s NFL Sunday Kickoff show.

“It makes me mad… because you have these guys who work so hard to get to a certain point in your life. You want to make it to the NFL. Now, you’re in the NFL and a lot of guys think ‘Oh, I’m drafted. I’m in the NFL. I’ve made it.’ No, you haven’t. You’re just in the NFL, and this goes as quickly as it comes your way,” he said.

“The NFL is very impatient. They don’t have time to babysit. They will not babysit a grown man,” Strahan adamantly proclaimed. “So the more of these things you keep on doing, the less patience that Washington’s going to have with you. Which in turn means the rest of the league’s not going to want you either.”

“And one day you’re going to find yourself sitting on the couch, you’re going to be in your mid-twenties, late-twenties, and you’re going to regret not doing what you needed to do to be the best that you could be at something you’re so talented at,” he said. “And you’re going to waste your talent, and you’re going to sit on and watch guys who weren’t as talented as you and weren’t picked as high as you… you’re going to watch them compete and play and do the things that you could’ve done. So get it together, cause there are no more excuses.”

Strahan finished off his strong take by adding: “I hate, HATE watching guys throw their opportunities away.”

Haskins’ Career Looks to Be on Life-Support Less Than 2 Years In

Harsh? Yes. True? Also yes. One thing is for certain, Haskins’ career looks to be dangling by a thread at just 23-years-old. Hopefully, for his career’s sake, Strahan’s words of wisdom will resonate with the New Jersey native.

