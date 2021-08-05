Giants Place Running Back on Injured Reserve, Activate Former 2nd-Rounder

Injuries have plagued the running back position for the New York Giants early on in camp. Of course, we’re all well versed on Saquon Barkley’s continued rehab from a torn ACL. There was also Sandro Platzgummer’s abbreviated stint on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury (NFI) list due to a hamstring. Taquan Mizzell also sustained a hamstring injury of his own, which landed him on injured reserve and eventually led to him being waived with an injury settlement.

Now we can add Mike Weber to that mix of backs bitten by the injury bug. The former Dallas Cowboys draft pick, who joined the team in late July, has been placed on injured reserve with a hip flexor.

Weber, 23, rose to fame as Ezekiel Elliott’s heir apparent in Ohio State’s backfield, earning Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors in 2016. However, his star began to fade when now-Baltimore Ravens running back JK Dobbins wrestled lead-back duties away from him the following season.

Reggie Ragland Takes the Field

As one player exits, another arrives. The Giants signed Reggie Ragland this offseason in hopes that the former second-round pick could help round out their linebacking corps alongside stud Blake Martinez. Thus far, injuries have not permitted Ragland to do so — that is, until Thursday.

The team announced that they have activated the fifth-year pro after Ragland passed his physical. He then quickly found his way onto the field, joining his new teammates for his first practice of training camp, via ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. Ragland had previously been placed on the non-football injury list with a hamstring injury.

A two-time National Champion and former SEC Defensive Player of the Year at Alabama, Ragland will look to compete with the likes of Tae Crowder and Carter Coughlin for the second inside backer spot next to Martinez.

Joe Judge Excited for Alfred Morris’ Return

While the Giants may be losing Weber for an extended period of time, the team is regaining the services of Alfred Morris. New York’s second-leading rusher in 2020, Morris was re-signed on a one-year deal earlier this week. By the sound of it, head coach Joe Judge couldn’t be any happier about the franchise’s ability to reunite with the consummate professional, two-time Pro Bowler.

“I can’t tell you how much I feel on a personal level about Alfred and what he did for our team last year, about how he carries himself, about how he is as a teammate, how he is in the team meeting,” Judge told reporters of Morris. “Look, I walked by him when I was coming in the building and he was waiting outside for his clearance from his test, and we got to have a conversation sitting outside and it’s just refreshing seeing his face. He’s always smiling and good, great energy out there. Again, like anyone else, he has an opportunity to come in here and compete for a spot on this team. We had an opportunity to bring him back and he helps our competition within that spot.”

