Giants Starter Sends Strong Message to Brian Flores Regarding Lawsuit

On Tuesday, February 1, former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a class action lawsuit against the NFL alleging a pattern of racism and discrimination across the league’s hiring process. In the lawsuit, Flores alleges the New York Giants had already decided to hire Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll for their head coaching vacancy prior to conducting a “sham” interview with him on January 27.

The Giants organization released a statement shortly after the news broke voicing belief in their hiring process that ultimately led to Daboll being named the successor to the recently fired Joe Judge, via ESPN’s Jordan Raanan:

We are pleased and confident with the process that resulted in the hiring of Brian Daboll. We interviewed an impressive and diverse group of candidates. The fact of the matter is Brian Flores was in the conversation to be our head coach until the eleventh hour. Ultimately, we hired the individual we felt was most qualified to be our next head coach.

With that said, at least one Giants veteran has opted to stick his neck out for Flores in a show of support for the free-agent coach.

Nate Solder to Flores: ‘I Got Your Back Coach’

Before veteran offensive tackle Nate Solder found his way to East Rutherford in 2018, he spent the first seven seasons of his NFL career in Foxborough — all of which coincided with Flores’ time on Bill Belichick’s coaching staff. A former first-round pick and 95-game starter for the Patriots, the now 33-year-old has been through the wringer with Flores and on Monday took to Twitter to assure his former coach that he’s got his back.

“B Flo has always been a man of conviction and character. I am proud of him for risking so much and standing for truth and justice at great risk and cost to himself and his family. I got your back coach,” Solder tweeted.

Devin McCourty, a star safety and three-time Super Bowl Champion with the Patriots, echoed Solder’s take, tweeting “Flo has always been a special individual…has been pivotal in my career and love that I can support him for calling out what we all already know.”

Solder Done in New York?

For what it’s worth, Solder’s days with the Giants are likely nearing an end. Arguably the most atrocious free agency gaffe of Dave Gettleman’s tenure in New York, Solder was handed a $62 million contract ($35 million guaranteed) in 2018. Aside from opting out of the 2020 NFL season due to concern over the COVID-19 pandemic, Solder has gone on to start 48 of 49 potential games since his signing. However, his play has drastically fallen off from his New England days, culminating in a career-worst 60.3 overall Pro Football Focus grade in 2021 with six sacks surrendered.

There’s a high probability that Solder decides to hang it up this offseason. He already contemplated retirement last offseason. Yet, even if Solder decides to give things another go in 2022, the soon-to-be unrestricted free agent will likely be doing so elsewhere.

The latest Giants news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Giants newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Giants Newsletter!