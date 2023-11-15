Ex-Giants All-Pro Jason Pierre-Paul Signs With Playoff Contender: Report

Former New York Giants Super Bowl champion pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul is officially returning to the NFL in 2023.

“I’m told free agent DE Jason Pierre-Paul has officially signed with the [New Orleans] Saints, per his agent @EloyVazquezJr,” CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson stated on November 14. “Pierre-Paul will still report to the facility later this week, despite the team being on a bye, in order to his expedite his acclimation.”

I'm told free agent DE Jason Pierre-Paul has officially signed with the #Saints, per his agent @EloyVazquezJr. Pierre-Paul will still report to the facility later this week, despite the team being on a bye, in order to his expedite his acclimation. Pierre-Paul is super excited… — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 14, 2023

Anderson added that “Pierre-Paul is super excited to join New Orleans and make an impact, and to help them to win.”

Jason Pierre-Paul Is Filling Out Hall of Fame Resume

Pierre-Paul has been very open and honest about his pursuit of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“Hopefully, one day I am a Hall of Famer,” the two-time Super Bowl champion said on “The Pivot Podcast” back on October 10.

He’s certainly building up the resume to get it done. If you count the postseason, Pierre-Paul now has 98 career sacks — which is obviously two away from triple digits.

“I’m trying to reach 100 sacks,” JPP confirmed during the same interview. “That’s a goal I want, and I haven’t been given the opportunity.”

Now, he has, and it will come in New Orleans. The Saints are 5-5 in 2023, but they are also right in the thick of the playoff conversation.

They currently lead the NFC South division, which has three teams with sub-.500 records this year and zero with above-.500 records.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons are the only serious competitors remaining. Both have four wins at this time, but neither were expected to light the league on fire at the start of the season.

JPP should boost this Saints defense, which ranks 16th in both points and yards against. He’ll provide rotational depth behind veteran pass rushers Cameron Jordan and Carl Granderson on the edge.

Pierre-Paul will also get his shot at a third Super Bowl title with a new organization. New Orleans is still considered a longshot to win in 2023, but anything can happen if you make it to the dance.

FanDuel Sportsbook has them at +6000 odds to win it all this year. Talk about a potential resume booster for an NFL Hall of Famer.

Jason Pierre-Paul Will Go Down as a Giants Legend

No matter what happens with the Hall of Fame, Pierre-Paul should go down as a Giants legend when all is said and done.

Over his tenure in New York, the former No. 15 overall pick racked up 59 sacks, 91 tackles for a loss, 111 quarterback hits, 13 forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries, two interceptions and three total touchdowns during the regular season and postseason combined. He did that over eight years.

Of course, there were some frustrating moments — like the loss of two fingers in the infamous firework incident — but JPP rarely let any sort of injury slow him down. According to the long-time NFL talent, that’s just his nature.

“I’m still doing things [outside of football],” Pierre-Paul told “The Pivot Podcast” in October. “I’m renovating houses, I got businesses going on, and that keeps my mind off things. You know my mom told me — ‘hey son, you need to chill. Like, you always doing something’— but that’s been me my whole life.”

“It’s in me,” he added. “This [mentality] is something that I didn’t learn, it’s just in me.”

As the weeks trickle on in Giants land, JPP’s pursuit of 100 sacks is something worth watching. After all, he may hit that achievement as a Saint, but he’ll go down in the history books as a Giant.