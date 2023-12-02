Giants Predicted to Part Ways With Recent Third-Round Selection

The New York Giants will have a long list of decisions to make in 2024 free agency as they reshape their roster under general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll.

Although there’s a lot to do, one of the most important areas will be the offensive line. At the very least, the Giants need to figure out their depth on the blocking unit and 2020 third rounder Matt Peart could be an impending free agent who’s replaced.

“The career of Matt Peart, a former third-round pick, never got off the ground due to injuries and coaching changes,” wrote USA Today Giants Wire’s John Fennelly during a November 29 article listing five players that he expects Big Blue to part ways with in 2024.

“[Peart] wasn’t drafted by Schoen, so there’s no allegiance to him,” Fennelly reasoned. “I don’t expect him to return.”

Giants GM Joe Schoen Likely to Clear Out Most Dave Gettleman Draft Picks as Tenure Goes On

It happens with almost every NFL regime change. The new GM clears out most of the old front office’s draft picks and free agents as they shape the roster how they please.

In fact, Schoen just cut a former Dave Gettleman selection over the bye week.

It’s not out of the ordinary for this to occur. After all, if an ex-general manager like Gettleman made smart choices, he wouldn’t have gotten himself fired in the first place.

Peart is one of those pieces, and after just five appearances in 2023, it feels like a near-guarantee that the 6-foot-7 offensive tackle prospect will be auditioning somewhere else during OTAs next spring.

At nearly 27 years of age, Peart will hit free agency for the first time in March. The Connecticut product was originally drafted No. 99 overall in 2020, suiting up for 40 career games as a Giant (six starts). He’s currently missing in action on the injured reserve with a shoulder ailment.

Giants Will Face Interesting Decision on WR Sterling Shepard in 2024

Another former draft pick in Fennelly’s article was veteran wide receiver Sterling Shepard.

“As much as the Giants gush over the 30-year-old Sterling Shepard, he doesn’t add much value to the team on the field any longer. Especially if they don’t put him out there,” the Giants Wire columnist voiced.

It’s an interesting decision for Schoen, because the eight-year pro should be very affordable at age 31 and the Giants already decided to re-sign him once last offseason.

“Shepard made barely over a million this season, so there’s no harm in bringing him back,” Fennelly conceded. “Plus, he adds a veteran presence to the locker room and sidelines.”

Having said that, the writer concluded that “they might just turn the page” on the 2016 second-round selection and former 100-target receiver, and it’s hard to disagree.

Like Peart, Shepard will be hit the open market and it’d make sense for the franchise to look elsewhere at wide receiver considering the pass-catcher’s lack of production in 2023. According to Pro Football Reference, he’s caught seven passes off 16 targets this year for just 39 yards and one touchdown.

Shepard was also involved in a heated sideline chat with fellow wide receiver Darius Slayton during the second blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys, although Shepard didn’t appear to be the aggressor in that situation.

“Just trying to motivate [Slayton] to keep on going,” Shepard told reporters after that incident. “It’s frustrating, obviously. You look at the scoreboard and how the game went down. I was just trying to motivate him to keep on going and fighting.”

Slayton is under contract in 2024. However, the Giants could save $6 million in cap space by releasing him.