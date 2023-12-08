Former Giants Kicker Bids NFL Fairwell in Retirement Post

The NFL community saw an 18-year veteran hang up the cleats on December 7 as former Chicago Bears, New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould announced his retirement using The Players’ Tribune to do so.

“‘All good things must come to an end,’” Gould began in a long message to fans, teammates, coaches and more. “The meaning of that saying is pretty simple, really. Great things in life cannot last forever. Everything is temporary.”

He continued: “To have the kind of playing-career experience that I had in the NFL was nothing short of amazing, and my level of gratitude for the journey — the ups, the downs, the in-between — is immeasurable. In short, my NFL story is hard to believe, and it’s filled with a plethora of ‘pinch-me’ moments.”

From there, Gould told that story to the best of his ability — from starting as a walk-on at Penn State to brief but informative stints with the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens before finding a home in Chicago.

Gould’s post with The Player’s Tribune sheds some light on the human element of an underappreciated NFL position and the mentality of an undrafted free agent turned All-Pro professional. It’s worth a read if you have the time.

Robbie Gould Spent 1 Successful Season With the Giants

Although Gould’s one-year tenure with the Giants was short, it may have reignited his career. The veteran went a perfect 12-for-12 on field goals as a member of Big Blue at age 34, if you include the playoffs, and his performance led to a new $4 million contract with the Niners.

Later, that move to San Francisco turned into over $21 million in total earnings — which is more than Gould ever made in Chicago and New York combined.

Here is what the kicker had to say about his experience with the Giants:

“Nearly a dozen years after beginning my NFL journey, I continued my career in New York with the Giants, playing for another historic NFL franchise. Six weeks into the 2016 season, I signed a contract with the Giants in London on a Saturday. On that Sunday, I was playing my first game with the G-Men. The ownership group, the organization, the stadium personnel, and the teammates — the level of detail those individuals took to make sure I was comfortable in a new city was something I tried my best to mimic at my future stops.”

Later, Gould also voiced that “every organization I’ve played for has had a positive impact on my career, each one leaving its unique and significant mark on my journey. And I could not be more thankful that’s how it played out for me.”

Ex-Giants K Robbie Gould Hints Being a Full-Time Dad Is Current Plan After Retirement

After stating in bold letters, “So, without interruption, I’m ready for this next stage of life,” Gould officially announces his retirement within the column.

“I’ll miss being a part of a football team,” Gould admitted. “The plane rides, the pregame meals, the companionship, the locker room culture, the workouts, and the grind of one unit trying to accomplish a common goal of winning — that part can’t be replaced.”

He also thanked everyone involved with his career, from fans and trainers to family. That last part is important, and the major reason Gould has finally called it quits.

“My favorite team has been waiting for me at home to join them full-time — no contract needed,” Gould wrote about his family. “I’m excited to be more present with my family and to focus all of my attention on what matters to me outside of football.”

“For the longest time, my career has naturally filled my schedule, and my wife has taken the reins at home,” he explained. “My oldest is 10 years old, and I’ve been away from him for large chunks of nine years. My younger two boys are eight and five. For most of their lives, Dad hasn’t been fully present.”

In conclusion, Gould reiterated that “I’m ready for this next stage of life,” hinting his family would get his full attention from now on.