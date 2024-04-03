Giants Predicted to Target Son of Former Jets Pro Bowler

Heading toward the NFL draft, most New York Giants’ coverage revolves around two offensive positions — wide receiver and quarterback.

The truth, however, is that the Giants also have holes to fill on the defensive side. In an April 2 mock draft with the New York Post, NYG beat writer Paul Schwartz predicted that Big Blue would address one of those defensive needs in round three, selecting Michigan defensive lineman Kris Jenkins.

Of course, Jenkins is the son of former Carolina Panthers and New York Jets four-time Pro Bowl and two-time All-Pro defensive tackle Kris Jenkins — so New York football is in his blood.

“There is NFL pedigree, as his father, also named Kris, was a four-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle for the Panthers and Jets,” Schwartz outlined after sending the younger Jenkins to the G-Men at No. 70 overall. “The son does not possess ideal size (6-3, 299 pounds) or bulk and that could hurt him, although he is a relentless pass rusher and can close on ball-carriers with a quick burst.”

“Jenkins played well for the national champion Wolverines in playoff victories over Alabama and Washington,” the Post reporter went on. Adding: “With the roster losing A’Shawn Robinson, another body is needed.”

“Dexter Lawrence is a star at one defensive tackle spot and Rakeem Nunez-Roches, Jordon Riley and D.J. Davidson all return, giving Jenkins plenty of time to grow on the job,” Schwartz concluded while elaborating on the pick.

NFL Scouts Will Look for Kris Jenkins to Take the Next Step During Professional Career

Jenkins was a good player that flashed a ton of athleticism and potential at Michigan, but he failed to light up the stat sheet during his three seasons of usage.

NFL Network draft expert Lance Zierlein echoed that in his scouting report of Jenkins, noting that the youngster has “more rush talent than his sack production would indicate.” Let’s hope, considering 4.5 sacks over 37 appearances isn’t exactly a jaw-dropping total.

“[Jenkins] still needs to work on developing more go-to [pass rushing] moves to pair with his spin counter,” Zierlein acknowledged, while Bleacher Report scout Matt Holder was less convinced in the Michigan product’s ability to get to the quarterback.

“He’ll have a few reps where his movement skills stand out, but those are rare,” Holder relayed. “His game is more rooted in strength and power, but he doesn’t offer much as a pass-rusher right now.”

Having said that, the Bleacher Report analyst was much more impressed by Jenkins’ impact against the run.

“On the field, his weight room strength certainly pops up and helps him be a quality run defender,” Holder stated. “[Jenkins] routinely commands double-teams and can make plays off stalemates, as he made several tackles with offensive linemen hanging onto him.”

Zierlein complimented Jenkins’ “motor” as part of the reason for his 8.5 tackles for a loss and 113 total tackles. In the end, Holder projected him right around where Schwartz picked him, as a third-round talent and 77th draft ranking “who has a high ceiling” but still needs fine-tuning at the NFL level.

Giants Writer Sends Washington Duo to New York

If you’re wondering how Schwartz began his full seven-round mock, the reporter kicked things off with a double whammy out of Washington.

At No. 6 overall, the long-time NYG beat writer selected star wide receiver Rome Odunze.

“In this simulation, quarterbacks Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels were off the board, as were wide receivers Malik Nabers and Marvin Harrison Jr.,” Schwartz informed. “That left the Giants to choose from Joe Alt — the best left tackle prospect in this draft — as well as tight end Brock Bowers and quarterback J.J. McCarthy.”

After voicing that six “seems too high for McCarthy,” Schwartz expressed that the “easy decision” was Odunze — a player he views as a “true No. 1 wide receiver.”

Later, at No. 47, Schwartz doubled down on Huskies with quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

“There will be no introductions needed, as the Giants pair Odunze with his college teammate the past two seasons,” the reporter detailed. There was so much work done by this front office and scouting department on quarterbacks for this draft, making it no secret that the desire was there to investigate and add to the most important position on the field.”

He believes the lefty, Penix, could end up being their selection.

“[Penix] throws a beautiful ball and no one in this draft class spins it more accurately deep down the field,” Schwartz reasoned. Admitting: “There are downsides. He will be a 24-year-old rookie and he has a serious injury history, including tearing his right ACL twice, [but] in the second round, he is worth the risk.”