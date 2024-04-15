Giants Expected to Be ‘Movers & Shakers’ on Draft Day: Insider

All eyes are on the New York Giants heading into the NFL draft according to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler.

During an episode of ESPN’s “Unsportsmanlike” with Chris Canty and Evan Cohen on April 15, Fowler was asked which team he believes will “dictate” round one of draft night. His answer was two-pronged, but the eventual choice was Big Blue.

“Well, I mentioned [the] Arizona [Cardinals] at four, I think they’ll be a pivot point,” the insider began. Adding: “Giants at six, major pivot point.”

“Now, they can sit tight and get a top three player in the entire draft, possibly, because the quarterbacks get moved up,” Fowler noted. “Quarterbacks go one, two and three, Giants are guaranteed at least a skill position guy like a Malik Nabers or a Marvin Harrison Jr. [or Rome Odunze].”

Having said that, Fowler went on to inform that the Giants “are looking at all options” in round one.

“I’m pretty convinced that [the Giants] are looking at not only potentially moving up, but potentially [trading] back as well,” he detailed. “They gave up that second-round pick in that Brian Burns trade, they would love to get that back if they could. This is a team that has a lot of needs, wants to fill them, needs draft capital to do so.”

“So, I don’t think it’s quarterback or bust for [the Giants],” Fowler predicted. “They’ve looked hard at [the QB position]. Like, other teams I’ve talked to said they’ve been looking at quarterbacks hard even dating back to the 2023 season… They’ve done a lot of work, maybe more so than most, so quarterback wouldn’t shock but I really think anything’s on the table for them and I think they’ll be movers and shakers on draft day.”

Giants Reporter Says NYG Fans Will Be ‘Unhappy’ If Trade Down Occurs

Upon viewing this update from Fowler, New York Post reporter Ryan Dunleavy voiced: “If [the] Giants trade back out of Marvin Harrison Jr. Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze, they should shut off their social media comments because they will have very unhappy fans.”

And considering the lack of star power at wide receiver since Odell Beckham Jr., he might be right.

Passing on the opportunity to trade up for a quarterback is understandable. It’s a huge risk, and you’d likely have to sacrifice a boatload of draft capital just to make the jump.

Passing on a potential superstar playmaker falling right into your lap is a much more difficult sell.

Monday Morning Giants News Includes Brian Burns at Day 1 of Offseason Workouts, OL Top-30 Visit & More

On Day 1 of offseason workouts for Big Blue, their new star defender was in attendance.

Dunleavy reminded that Burns cashes a “$500,000 workout bonus” by showing up on April 15. An incentive that the Giants utilized heavily as a way to help ensure attendance in 2024.

In other news, ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reported a top-30 visit on the offensive line.

“Arizona OT Jordan Morgan is visiting the Giants on Tuesday, per source,” he relayed. Stating: “Morgan is a potential late first-round prospect. Would likely involve the Giants moving around to land him. They currently pick sixth and 47th.”

Speaking of top-30 visits, The Athletic’s Dan Duggan also reported a cornerback visit on the morning of April 15.

“Giants will host Colorado State CB Chigozie Anusiem on a pre-draft “30” visit this week, per source,” he informed. “Anusiem is a late-round prospect reminiscent of Tre Hawkins, who the Giants took in the sixth round last year after a pre-draft visit.”

Continuing: “Anusiem wasn’t invited to the combine, but has been drawing interest since running a 4.39 40 at Colorado State’s pro day at 6-1, 200 pounds. The Giants will be Anusiem’s seventh pre-draft visit. The deadline for visits is Wednesday.”

Finally, head coach Brian Daboll was questioned about veteran tight end Darren Waller, who still appears to be mulling retirement at this time.

Dunleavy summed up the discussion on X: “Asked Giants Brian Daboll about Darren Waller’s attendance in the voluntary offseason program and if he expects him next month at OTAs. [Daboll] declines to share any plans, but Waller’s recent comments suggest he won’t be there for a while, if at all.”