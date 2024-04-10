Giants-Bears Trade Proposal Exchanges 3 Picks for No. 6 Overall

Trade up, stay put or trade down? That’s the big question that New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen faces on the evening of April 25.

At No. 6 overall, Big Blue sits at a very interesting pivot point of round one. They could target a top-tier wide receiver or quarterback, attempt to push their way into the top three or four picks, or drop further down in the order and recoup more draft capital as they rebuild.

Option three may not be as popular among fans, but it could end up being the most prudent route — considering the Giants’ current roster needs. That’s what draft analyst Nick Baumgardner (of The Athletic) predicted during an April 8 mock.

With quarterbacks Caleb Williams (Chicago Bears), Drake Maye (Washington Commanders) and Jayden Daniels (New England Patriots) going one through three in Baumgardner’s mock draft, things began to get wild at No. 4 overall. The expert forecasted three straight trades from four through six, with the Minnesota Vikings moving up for quarterback J.J. McCarthy and the Atlanta Falcons jumping at the opportunity to grab wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. ahead of the Giants.

From there, Baumgardner has Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll passing on the next best wide receiver in the class by most accounts — LSU’s Malik Nabers — in order to acquire more draft capital. Below is the hypothetical trade package that the G-Men choose over Nabers in this scenario, swapping with the Bears at No. 9 overall.

Giants get: 2024 first (No. 9), 2024 third (No. 75) & a “2025 mid-round pick.”

2024 first (No. 9), 2024 third (No. 75) & a “2025 mid-round pick.” Bears get: 2024 first (No. 6).

According to the 2024 NFL trade value chart, the Giants would sacrifice 250 points of “value” dropping from No. 6 to No. 9. However, they’d gain 215 points back with selection No. 75, along with an estimated value of 38-265 extra points for the future mid-rounder.

Giants Land Star Tight End Brock Bowers in NFL Draft After Bears Trade Prediction

Pick valuations only tell you so much. It’s easier to judge trades off the players they bring in.

In this hypothetical deal, the Giants land one of the more unique prospects in this draft class, selecting Georgia tight end Brock Bowers.

“If the Giants want to be aggressive and add a young QB this year, that’s fine,” Baumgardner voiced. “However, the new guy would have the same problem Daniel Jones has: There’s not enough help.”

“New York needs to build out the roster, and Bowers would be a great place to start,” he advised.

Getting one of the highest-graded prospects in the draft is never a bad thing if you’re a fan of the “best player available” mentality. Having said that, can Big Blue really sell their supporters on a tight end amid a key draft year?

That all depends on your opinion of Bowers. NFL Network draft expert Daniel Jeremiah currently has the Georgia playmaker ranked seventh overall on his big board behind three QBs and three WRs.

“Bowers is an undersized tight end with elite speed, strength and playmaking ability,” he wrote, noting that the offensive weapon “lined up all over the field” in college.

Some believe Bowers could have a similar impact as a premier wide receiver selection like Nabers or Washington’s Rome Odunze.

“[Bowers] catches a lot of quick-hitters in the flat and he’s a maniac on screens,” Jeremiah detailed. “He has the speed to pull away, but his greatest asset is his tackle-breaking power.”

The analyst likened Bowers to San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle.

Giants TE Darren Waller Could Still Retire, or Be Released

For those screaming at Baumgardner for suggesting a TE selection, keep in mind that the Giants could have a large opening there in 2024.

As recently as April 9, current NYG tight end Darren Waller revealed that he’s still undecided on whether or not he’ll retire this offseason (via Vic Tafur of The Athletic). And his decision may not occur until after the draft, per Waller.

Either way, Waller probably isn’t long for this roster. The Giants could release the veteran as a post-June 1 cut this year and save $11.6 million-plus if they were to get fed up waiting another two months.

They could also keep him and release him next year — let’s say Waller decides to return for one more season. A 2025 post-June 1 cut would save the front office $13 million in cap space.