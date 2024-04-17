Ex-Giants Captain, 60-Game Contributor Signs With Dolphins: Report

Former New York Giants sixth-round draft pick Cam Brown has officially signed with a new franchise in NFL free agency, agreeing to terms with the Miami Dolphins.

ESPN NYG media member Jordan Raanan was the first to report the news on April 17. Informing: “LB Cam Brown is signing with the Miami Dolphins, per source. [The] former Giant was a really good special teams player [and] had 7 ST tackles last year.”

Brown is also an ex-team captain and 60-game contributor of the organization. The linebacker/special teamer was voted as one of 10 captains ahead of the 2022 campaign — which became third season with Big Blue.

He earned this honor because of his role playing within the NFL’s third phase of the game, and that’s where Brown made most of his impact with the G-Men.

During those 60 outings in blue (plus two playoff appearances), the linebacker recorded 35 total tackles and two forced fumbles. 21 of those tackles were made on special teams according to Pro Football Focus, along with another five assisted ST tackles.

Brown also registered three quarterback hits as a rookie. He was on the field for a total of 107 defensive snaps over the course of his tenure with the Giants, compared to 1,328 snaps on special teams.

Special Teams Coordinator Change Spelled the End for Cam Brown’s Giants Career

After the Giants parted ways with special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey this offseason, Brown was one of two ST players to voice his goodbyes on social media.

“It’s been interesting…” Brown wrote on January 8. “Catch Y’all on the flip side ! #4✅”

Ironically, the other draft pick and special teamer that joined Brown in bidding the Giants farewell — linebacker Carter Coughlin — ended up returning at a later date.

That opened the door to the possibility of NYG general manager Joe Schoen re-signing Brown, but it appears that was not to be. Instead, the core special teamer will head to the AFC East.

Brown closes the book on his Giants career having never finished with a PFF special teams grade under 64.8. He was seemingly replaced by newcomer Matthew Adams on April 12.

Adoree’ Jackson & Matt Breida Headline the Giants Free Agents That Are Still Available on the Open Market

Now that we can officially cross Brown’s name off the list, the Giants have 10 unrestricted free agents that are left remaining on the open market.

The headliners are definitely veteran cornerback Adoree’ Jackson — a former $39 million man — and veteran running back Matt Breida. Neither is a lock to depart in free agency, considering the Giants still have a need at both positions.

Beyond that, several former NYG offensive lineman remain unsigned. Those players include fan favorite Justin Pugh, failed fifth-round draft pick Shane Lemieux, right tackle fill-in Tyre Phillips and two interior reserves — Sean Harlow and J.C. Hassenauer.

2023 veteran additions Jarrad Davis (linebacker) and Randy Bullock (kicker) are both still out there too, as well as former second-round wide receiver Sterling Shepard. The team made it clear that Shepard would not be returning after the conclusion of the 2023 campaign.

There are also two free agents to sort out who do not have an unrestricted status. The Giants have not announced whether or not restricted free agent guard Wyatt Davis will be re-signing in 2024, nor have they started if exclusive rights FA and quarterback Jacob Eason is coming back.

Expect most of the remaining free agents to sign with teams sometime after the NFL draft.