Former First-Round WR Headlines Giants’ Draft Alternatives at Position

Many believe that the New York Giants will select a wide receiver in round one of the 2024 NFL Draft, however, there’s a world where the franchise prioritizes the offensive line at No. 6 overall — and another route that goes all-in on a new quarterback of the future.

Let’s say Big Blue decides they might target one of those WR alternatives in round one, they’ll need a backup plan to bring in a pass-catcher in free agency. One option could be Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, a former first-round talent that’s coming off a down season in Arizona.

A Fox Sports panel of beat writers linked Brown to the Giants as a “potential landing spot” in March, suggesting that he could be a sort of buy low candidate in need of a fresh start.

“Brown has just seven touchdown catches in two seasons since Arizona gave up a first-round pick to get him,” the Fox Sports crew noted. “Can he get back to 1,000+ yards and more scoring?”

The soon-to-be 27-year-old’s lone 1,000-yard campaign came with the Baltimore Ravens in 2021. Brown was then flipped to the Arizona Cardinals, putting together two lackluster efforts of 709 receiving yards in 12 appearances and just 574 yards in 14 2023 outings since then.

The Fox Sports panel of reporters added that Brown is “likely to take a one-year deal to try to re-establish himself as a No. 1 receiver” — which could be intriguing for a team like the Giants if they choose to attempt one last ride around Daniel Jones.

PFF currently projects a one-year, $12 million contract for Brown in 2024.

Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown Called High Risk/Reward Free Agent at WR

On February 21, Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon named Brown as one of six free agents that carries a high level of potential risk and reward in 2024.

“Five years into Marquise Brown’s career, plenty of questions still surround the talented but often unreliable 2019 first-round pick,” Gagnon explained. “There’s a reason the Baltimore Ravens gave up on the undersized wide receiver just three years into his tenure there, and injuries as well as a lack of support and stability within the Arizona Cardinals offense have conspired to limit the 26-year-old to just 1,283 yards over the course of the last two seasons.”

Continuing: “A new setting didn’t fix Brown in 2022 and 2023, but that wasn’t exactly a talent-drenched environment. He could take off in 2024 and beyond, and he’ll likely be paid according to that expectation, but it’s just as likely his career will continue to sputter.”

Do the Giants really want to bet on Brown during a key offseason? It’s a fair debate, but there’s another reality to consider while discussing this route in free agency.

If the Giants pass on a rookie wide receiver like Malik Nabers or Rome Odunze, how many WR1 options will there really be in free agency that actually want to sign with Big Blue?

Tee Higgins looks to be staying in Cincinnati. Bleacher Report NFL insider Jordan Schultz just informed that Mike Evans would like to sign with a clear Super Bowl contender. And Michael Pittman Jr. isn’t going anywhere either, according to Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard.

That leaves Brown near the top of the position in free agency alongside players like Calvin Ridley and Gabriel Davis.

Giants ‘Plan to Release’ Veteran G Mark Glowinski

In case you missed it, the Giants announced their intentions to part ways with veteran guard Mark Glowinski on March 2.

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler was among the first on the story, relaying: “Giants plan to release veteran guard Mark Glowinski, sources told @JordanRaanan and me. The release saves $5.7M on the cap.”

This was an expected move, considering the financial savings and the fact that Glowinski was benched very early in the 2023 campaign. There is an expectation that the Giants are “actively gauging” the guard market in free agency, per Raanan, and Glowinski could certainly be replaced by another veteran signing.