Giants Predicted to Make a Splash & Steal Jets’ ‘Secret Star’

The New York Giants have several areas of need to address during 2024 free agency and the draft.

One is edge rusher. Outside of second year rising star Kayvon Thibodeaux’s 11.5 sacks, Giants outside linebackers only accumulated 7.5 sacks in 2023. Five of those were contributed by veteran Jihad Ward — an impending free agent — while the other 2.5 came courtesy of 2021 second rounder Azeez Ojulari.

Thibodeaux and Ojulari are still very young with room for improvement, but Big Blue would be wise to add more pass rushing talent to this rotation behind them. ESPN staff writer Aaron Schatz agreed, predicting that the Giants would steal away 10-sack breakout Bryce Huff from the New York Jets in free agency.

“The Giants will make a splash with a surprisingly big free agent contract for edge rusher Bryce Huff, currently of the crosstown Jets,” Schatz voiced. “Huff has started only seven games in his career but is a bit of a secret star with a 23.5% career pass rush win rate.”

For reference, Huff’s 2023 win rate (22.8%) ranked third amongst all NFL edge rushers that have played a minimum 20% of pass rushing snaps. The 25-year-old Jet finished just above Nick Bosa and Aidan Hutchinson, and just below Myles Garrett and Micah Parsons.

Predicted Giants Target Bryce Huff Is Looking to Cash in on Hard Work & Breakout Season

Huff was pretty blunt with NYJ media after Week 18, there will be no hometown discount for the Jets — or any other NFL franchise.

Bryce Huff was asked about his upcoming free agency: "I just want to do what's best for me, at the end of the day." pic.twitter.com/Hk6VL6IXfx — Jets Videos (@snyjets) January 7, 2024

“I worked so hard. I feel like I owe it to myself, my family and the people around me to maximize my earnings,” Huff spoke candidly on January 7 (via SNY). “I’m definitely open to every scenario and every team. I just want to do what’s best for me at the end of the day.”

Don’t take that as selfishness or greed from Huff. The former undrafted free agent has worked and grinded for every NFL opportunity he’s received, making just under $6.5 million over his first four seasons combined.

Now, Huff is projected to make well over $6.5 million per year.

During a free agency preview estimating contract figures, Pro Football Focus salary cap expert Brad Spielberger forecasted a three-year, $40 million deal for the former UDFA — including over $28 million in guarantees. That averages out to approximately $13.33 million per season.

Pros & Cons of Giants Paying Bryce Huff in Free Agency

Over the past couple of years, Huff has proven himself as one of the more explosive and efficient pass rushers in football. His downside is his snap count, and the fact that he’s been used sparingly against the run throughout his Jets career — Huff earned a sub-50.0 run defense grade from PFF in three out of his four campaigns.

Ironically, Thibodeaux’s usage with the Giants has been the polar opposite of Huff.

The NYG first rounder has played an exorbitant number of snaps since entering the league (1,840 according to PFF). That playing time has led to overall production from Thibodeaux at the expense of analytics like win rate or pressures per snap.

For example, Thibodeaux’s 6.4%-win rate pales in comparison to Huff at 22.8%. And yet, Thibodeaux finished with more sacks and defensive “stops.”

Even more jarring is the fact that Huff has only played 1,306 defensive snaps in four seasons, which is 534 snaps less than Thibodeaux’s two-year tenure.

So, on one hand signing Huff gives you a unique specialist that has less tread on the tires than most. On the other, it’s fair to wonder if a suitor would be overpaying for a player with potential flaws to his game.