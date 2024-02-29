Giants Called Free Agent Fit for 70-Sack Pass Rusher

The New York Giants need so much help on offense that it’s easy to forget their defensive positions of need — like edge rusher.

Although it may not be the highest priority in free agency and the draft, third-year prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux needs a partner in crime in 2024. The hope is that Azeez Ojulari can eventually turn back into that player but after two injury-ridden seasons, there’s no telling if the former second-round talent can be relied on.

For that reason, a veteran addition might be wise, and Pro Football Focus salary cap expert Brad Spielberger highlighted Yannick Ngakoue as a potential free agent signing that could work for both parties.

A complete journeyman and mercenary over the past four years, Ngakoue has always been known for getting to the quarterback with 70 career sacks between the regular and postseason combined. He was a former third-round selection of the Jacksonville Jaguars back in 2016, but has spent time with the Minnesota Vikings, Baltimore Ravens, Las Vegas Raiders, Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears since then — all before the age of 29.

Considering the depth behind Thibodeaux is “virtually non-existent” — according to Spielberger — “and New York is likely selecting too early at No. 6 overall to consider taking a defensive player [in 2024],” a short-term marriage with Ngakoue could provide the pass rushing impact that this Big Blue defense is searching for.

Yannick Ngakoue Is Coming off Down Year With Bears That Included an Ankle Injury

Ngakoue has always flashed talent, but his inconsistencies throughout his career have often kept teams from paying him like a top tier pass rusher. For example, the eight-year pro has settled for one-year contracts more than once in free agency, and his greatest pay day was $21 million in guarantees with the Raiders.

Even after a solid campaign in Las Vegas that year, Ngakoue was still traded the following offseason. In fact, he has not spent more than one full season with a franchise since Jacksonville.

All of this stems from his up-and-down nature, and 2023 was a down campaign. With the Bears, Ngakoue registered just 4.0 sacks and six tackles for a loss.

Pro Football Focus also credited him with 34 QB pressures, but the pass rush specialist was a total liability in the run game with a 37.7 grade in that area and a 28.9 mark as a tackler. He missed seven tackles compared to just 11 key defensive stops and was charged with a missed tackle rate of 29.2%.

It should also be noted that Ngakoue is coming off a season-ending ankle injury that limited him to 13 starts in Chicago. However, if 2024 matches the high and low trend of his career, it’s possible the veteran is due for another bounce back effort.

Giants Could Use Yannick Ngakoue, or Comparable Veteran, at Affordable Price

It doesn’t have to be Ngakoue, but the Giants do need to add some sort of rotational depth behind Thibodeaux and Ojulari.

At worst, this signing would provide a high-floor outside linebacker that should only be used in clear passing situations on defense. As best, Ngakoue stays healthy and logs another 10-plus sacks for Big Blue and new defensive coordinator Shane Bowen.

Coming off a one-year, $10.5 million flop in 2023, Ngakoue will surely be less expensive this time around. If one season and $5 or $6 million in guarantees gets it done, this suggestion certainly has the appearance of a low-risk acquisition that might work out in the end.