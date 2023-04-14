Giants’ Wan’Dale Robinson Raves About Top QB Prospect

Only one quarterback has an arm special enough to sit atop Wan’Dale Robinson’s all-time rankings.

It’s not his current QB1, Daniel Jones, either.

The New York Giants’ second-year receiver hyped up Will Levis ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, telling TheScore’s Jordan Schultz that his former QB at Kentucky shocked him with his throwing ability after just one summer scrimmage together.

“There’s nothing like (his arm),” Robinson told Schultz. “In practice, I was like: ‘What in the world?’ Coach (Mark) Stoops came over and said: ‘That’s your quarterback.’”

It was foreshadowing of a dominant season to come. Robinson broke Kentucky records for single-season receptions (104) and yards (1,334) with Levis behind center in 2022.

Kentucky won the Citrus Bowl after Levis and Robinson connected 10 times for 170 yards.

Wan'Dale Robinson Highlights vs #15 Iowa (1/1/2022 – Citrus Bowl) Stat-Line: 10 REC, 170 YDS 2022 Citrus Bowl MVP

That output boosted Robinson’s draft stock and helped make him the Giants’ second-round pick in 2022. He’s attempting to return the favor now that Levis is eligible to enter the league.

As Robinson attempts to return from a torn ACL suffered in his rookie season in New York, he can’t help but think of his old QB in Lexington.

“At the end of the day, (Levis) just wants to be the best,” Robinson said. “I loved playing with him. Loved having him as my quarterback.”

Will Levis Is A Familiar Draft Name For Giants Fans

Robinson already has his long-term quarterback in Jones.

But before that was the case — before Jones inked a four-year contract extension worth $40 million per year in March — some draftniks saw New York as Levis’ best landing spot.

“Levis’ traits—a strong arm, clean mechanics, and impressive mobility in a big frame—have to be intriguing to the Giants,” The Draft Network’s Jack McKessy wrote in August 2022. “Especially with Daboll manning the sidelines after finding plenty of success with a quarterback with similar traits in (Josh) Allen.”

It’s highly unlikely a Robinson-Levis reunion will happen in the pros now. Jones played well enough to drop New York into the 25th overall pick — long out of Levis’ expected draft range.

The 6-foot-3, 231-pound passer is off the board by the 10th overall pick in most mock drafts, according to averages tabulated by NFL Mock Draft Database. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. favors Levis over Ohio State’s CJ Stroud and Florida’s Anthony Richardson, pegging him to the Indianapolis Colts at No. 4 overall.

Here’s Kiper Jr.’s take on Levis in his latest mock draft:

Why do I like Levis over Stroud and Richardson? Because of his ability both in and out of the pocket. In 2021, when Levis was really on, he made “wow” throws to every part of the field and also ran for nine scores. Last season, while dealing with injuries and after losing a lot of talent around him, he forced too many throws and was inconsistent.

Losing a receiver like Robinson to the NFL was tough on Levis. But he still has all the tools to be a generational passer if you ask Liam Coen, who coordinated the Levis-Robinson offense in Lexington before a stint with the Rams.

“He’s so wired, it’s ridiculous,” Coen told Schultz. “I mean, his arm talent is truly through the roof. There’s some similar talent (to Josh Allen and Justin Herbert). He’s your franchise quarterback.”

Giants Linked To ‘Sleeper’ Tight End Prospect Ryan Jones

New York is the new place to be if you’re a tight end.

Big Blue is one of three teams showing serious interest in East Carolina’s Ryan Jones, according to Heavy on Sports’ Senior NFL Reporter Matt Lombardo. The two sides have had “multiple” pre-draft conversations, too.

Big-bodied #EastCarolina TE Ryan Jones has been in HIGH demand, drawing interest and multiple conversations with the #Giants, #Cowboys, and #Bills, per sources. Jones, 6-foot-3 and 247 pounds, caught 41 passes for 413 yards and 4 TDs in 2022 | @HeavyOnSports pic.twitter.com/y0byfmz093 — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) April 14, 2023

Jones would likely slot in behind newly-acquired Pro Bowler Darren Waller and second-year pro Daniel Bellinger on the team’s depth chart. But he’s a potential 2023 sleeper with tons of upside, according to Pro Football Network’s Ian Cummings.

“(Jones’) dense frame naturally translates in the run-after-catch phase, where he can bulldoze defensive backs and churn through contact,” Cummings wrote in a July 2022 scouting report. “He has great body control and ball-tracking ability, and he also knocks opponents around as a blocker.”

Run blocking could be Jones’ selling point with New York. Waller and Bellinger are more receivers than blockers; Jones is a former outside linebacker who has the physicality needed for running plays and special teams.

This is the year to take a flier on a tight end like Jones, too. NFL Media draft expert Daniel Jeremiah has five tight ends in his top 50 prospects and considers the position to be the deepest in this class.

“I think the tight end group is the best I’ve seen in the last 10 years,” Jeremiah said on a conference call ahead of the NFL Combine. “I have 11 tight ends that I have top three round grades on, which is ridiculous number. It is just a really, really good group.”