Odell Beckham Jr. Hints at Signing With New York Team [LOOK]

Odell Beckham Jr. may be planning a return to the Empire State — just not with the New York Giants.

Beckham, who is still a free agent, appears to be interested in signing with the Buffalo Bills. The veteran receiver flirted with the idea over the weekend, during an Instagram exchange with former Los Angeles Rams teammate Von Miller.

Via Dov Kleiman on Twitter:

Beckham wrote in a comment on Miller's Instagram.

“U beeeen litttt!!!! [Von Miller] what’s the locker next to u look like [eyes emoji]!!!??” Beckham wrote in a comment on Miller’s Instagram.

Miller then posted a photoshop of Beckham in a Bills uniform on his Instagram story.

“[Odell Beckham Jr.] Let’s chase this ring…AGAIN,” Miller wrote in the caption.

Beckham and Miller won Super Bowl LVI together with the Rams last February. Beckham had two catches for 52 yards and a touchdown before exiting the game with an ACL injury, while Miller finished the game with 2.0 sacks and three quarterback hits.

Miller signed a six-year, $120 million contract with the Rams earlier this offseason. Beckham, on the other hand, remains a free agent as he rehabilitates from the knee injury he suffered during the Super Bowl. Teams will want to know the progress of his recovery before signing him to a major contract.

The Bills, who are quarterbacked by one of the NFL’s fastest-rising stars in Josh Allen, currently have Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis and Isaiah McKenzie atop their wide receiver depth chart. Beckham would be an elite addition to that unit, but Buffalo is only $4.5 million under the 2022 salary cap at the moment (27th in NFL), according to Spotrac.

The Bills might need to move some money around to sign the 29-year-old free agent wide receiver.

Odell Beckham Jr. Reportedly Has ‘Several’ Interested Teams

The Bills are far from the only suitor in the OBJ sweepstakes. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported over the weekend that “several” teams are interested in signing Beckham.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported over the weekend that "several" teams are interested in signing Beckham.

“Obviously, [Beckham] has continued to receive interest from several teams, contending teams,” Rapoport said. “The Bucs had some interest before they ended up signing Julio Jones, I would imagine. Teams that were interested previously, the Green Bay Packers still need a receiver. I would expect them to be interested. And of course, the Los Angeles Rams, his old team…still have maintained interest.”

Rapoport notes that Beckham probably won’t be ready to play until the second half of the season, due to his knee injury.

Cooper Kupp Says OBJ is Still a Top-5 Wide Receiver

You can make an argument that Odell Beckham Jr. has lost a step. He had over 1,000 receiving yards in four of his five seasons with the Giants. Since then, he has only eclipsed that total once (2019 with the Cleveland Browns). Last season, Beckham posted career-low averages of 3.1 receptions per game and 38.4 receiving yards per game.

Despite the statistical decline, Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp still thinks his former teammate is one of the NFL’s five best players at the position.

You rocking with @CooperKupp's top five WRs? 🤔 1️⃣ Davante Adams

2️⃣ Justin Jefferson

3️⃣ Stefon Diggs

4️⃣ Ja'Marr Chase

5️⃣ Odell Beckham Jr. (via @IAMATHLETEpod) pic.twitter.com/kM0SByc3lB — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) August 7, 2022

Beckham will continue to be the biggest name on the open market until he signs a new contract.