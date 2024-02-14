Ex-Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. & Kim Kardashian Attract Attention at Super Bowl

Former New York Giants superstar wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. made headlines at the 2024 Super Bowl despite his current franchise — the Baltimore Ravens — falling short in the AFC Championship game.

According to PEOPLE and reporter Nicholas Rice, Beckham spent parts of his trip to Las Vegas with none other than billionaire businesswoman and media personality Kim Kardashian.

“A source tells PEOPLE that the SKIMS founder [Kardashian], 43, and Baltimore Ravens wide receiver [Beckham], 31, both attended Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl party at The Cosmopolitan on Saturday,” Rice wrote on February 11.

Adding a quote from a “partygoer” who observed Beckham and Kardashian. “There wasn’t any PDA, but they definitely seemed together,” the source said.

“They were hanging out in a bigger group with Khloé [Kardashian], Kendall [Jenner], Justin [Bieber], Hailey [Bieber] and some other friends, having a great time,” the source continued (per PEOPLE).

Rice also relayed that “Kardashian and Beckham Jr. were then spotted at The Wynn in Sin City not long after.”

Odell Beckham Jr. & Kim Kardashian Rumors Trace Back to September of 2023

Beckham had been dating model Lauren Wood since 2019. The couple actually had a child together in 2022 before splitting sometime in 2023.

Kardashian entered the scene not long after, although known rumors of a potential romance with Beckham trace back to September 2023. PEOPLE’s Rebecca Aizin detailed their relationship timeline on February 12.

“The SKIMS founder and the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver were first seen at the same function when they both attended Fanatics CEO Michael Rubins’ July 4th party in 2023,” Aizin noted. “While neither have confirmed their relationship, sources have told PEOPLE that the two have been ‘hanging out’ as early as September 2023.”

“The news came at the same time as it was confirmed Beckham and Wood had broken up earlier that year,” according to PEOPLE.

Since September of last year, Beckham and Kardashian have been seen together at his birthday party in November, a Grammy Awards party in early February and the aforementioned Super Bowl watch party.

On February 7, PEOPLE’s Stephanie Wenger also reported that a source told the publication that Beckham and Kardashian are “still hanging out, but it’s pretty casual.” Clarifying: “Neither of them are in any big hurry to jump into something serious.”

Beckham’s son, Zydn, was born in February 2022. Of course, Kardashian has four children of her own with ex-husband and music artist Kanye West. Together they share daughters North, 10, and Chicago, 6, as well as sons Saint, 8, and Psalm, 4.

Ex-Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. Is Free Agent Again in 2024

After signing a one-year, $15 million deal with the Ravens last offseason, Beckham is set to hit free agency once again.

That’s been the recent trend for Beckham since exiting Cleveland — as he’s become a veteran mercenary of sorts. This new one-year strategy has worked out well for the wide receiver so far, winning a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021 and nearly making it to another with the Ravens in 2023.

Beckham did not play in 2022, recovering from knee surgery.

Assuming the former first-round talent doesn’t choose to ride off into the sunset with Kardashian, it remains to be seen where Beckham will end up in 2024 — although you can bet it’ll be with a playoff contender that’s looking for an extra spark.

The New York Jets showed interest in Beckham last spring and could do so again with a healthy Aaron Rodgers. While the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys (among others) all profile as contenders that could use some more WR depth.

Who knows, perhaps the Giants, Ravens or Rams will reach out on a potential reunion too. If nothing else, Beckham’s free agent market remains captivating as ever.