2 Giants Assistants Requested to Interview for Head Coach Vacancies: Report

There’s a chance that highly-touted defensive coordinator Patrick Graham could remain in East Rutherford next season, yet not with the Giants. Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett could also see his tenure with Big Blue come to an end after just one season.

ALL the latest Giants news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Giants newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Giants Newsletter!

Jets Request Interview With Patrick Graham

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the New York Jets have put in a request to interview Graham for their head coaching job. The request comes on the heels of Gang Green cutting ties with Adam Gase some few hours after the conclusion of a 2-14 season.

Believe it or not, the Jets do have some things going for them. They are just one season removed from a 7-9 record. They won two of their final games this year, each of which came against playoff teams (Browns and Rams). Plus, they own the No. 2 overall pick in this April’s upcoming NFL Draft.

That selection is crucial as they will have the opportunity to use the pick on potential franchise signal-callers such as Ohio State’s Justin Fields or BYU’s Zach Wilson. However, if they deem current starter Sam Darnold their guy, New York could then turn around and trade the pick for a levy of draft capital.

Graham’s brilliance this season cannot be understated. The Giants finished ranked 12th overall in total defense in 2020, up 13 spots from the year prior. With a limited arsenal of pass rushers and a slew of injuries on the backend, Graham schemed his defense into the upper-end of all units in football.

Follow the Heavy on Giants Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

Jason Garrett to LA?

Anthony Lynn was relieved of his duties as the Los Angeles Chargers head coach on Monday after four seasons at the helm. Lynn’s firing opens up one of the most sought-after vacancies in all of football, a vacancy which Jason Garrett could soon be filling.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has reported that the Chargers have requested an interview with Garrett. The current offensive coordinator of the Giants, Garrett did little to help muster up production on his side of the ball this season as the G-Men finished ranked second-to-last in total offense across the league. Still, he’s proven capable of heading a high-powered offense in the past during his days as a play-caller back in Dallas. Plus, he offers head coaching experience, having served in said role with the Cowboys from 2010-2019 (2010 as interim).

The Bolts finished the season with a record of 7-9, after tallying off four straight wins to close out the year. Still, their talent level likely far exceeds what is shown in the win column. Just two years removed from a 12-4 record, the Chargers remain littered with talent, none more so than at quarterback.

Likely Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert looks like a surefire star in this league after tossing 31 touchdowns this season (an NFL rookie passing TD record). Expect a plethora of big-name candidates to toss their name in the ring with the hopes of being able to work alongside the former Oregon product.

READ NEXT

For more Giants content, follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.