Giants Legend Has Strong Message for Joe Judge Critics

Joe Judge’s approach to coaching isn’t for everyone, that’s for certain. Kelvin Benjamin would likely be the first to tell you that. However, despite the picture mainstream media may try to paint, the second-year head coach does have his backers — specifically within the New York Giants‘ locker room and organization.

For example, standout safety Logan Ryan told Good Morning Football back in July that he’d “run through a wall for [Judge].” Quarterback Daniel Jones dubbed the 38-year-old a “great leader” on Sirius XM Radio. While wideout Sterling Shepard had a stern message at training camp for those questioning his coach’s tactics, claiming “If you don’t like it, then you’re welcome to leave.”

Of course, while all those takes feel genuine, they should be taken with a grain of salt, as when it comes down to it, that’s what they’re supposed to say regarding the man they play for.

Someone who doesn’t play for Judge — nor any other coach in nearly three decades for that matter — is Giants legend, Phil Simms. And though he undoubtedly has a bit of favoritism towards a franchise that helped earn him two Super Bowl rings in the late 80s-early 90s, the current CBS analyst has never been shy to speak his mind. However, during a recent appearance on CBS Sports Radio, he couldn’t help but go on the offensive, putting those questioning Judge’s disciplinary ways in their place.

The latest Giants news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Giants newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Giants Newsletter!

Simms: ‘Shut Up’

With a bevy of veterans calling it quits during training camp and acts of punishment reminiscent of what we might see at a cookie-cutter high school practice, Judge has been under some heat of late. Yet, Simms, who played under hard-nosed coaches such as Ray Perkins and Hall of Famer Bill Parcells during his playing career, is having a difficult time empathizing with those critical of the Giants head coach.

“I have to watch a sports station go, ‘that’s old school football, you can’t do that to today’s modern players,’” Simms said. “Well, shut up, they’re wrong, you can. It’s team-building. It really does bring chemistry to the team. When guys have to run, yeah it’s a punishment, but it’s kind of funny and it brings everybody together.”

‘Be Quiet. You’re Wrong!’

One of the biggest catalysts to the recent criticism of Judge has been his reaction to the team’s all-out brawl on the first day of padded practice. Since then, three players have opted to hang up their cleats — although none has publically acknowledged those actions as a sticking point.

Daniel Jones ended up at the bottom of a full-team brawl at Giants camp. Joe Judge has the team running 100-yard gassers and doing push-ups. (via @JordanRaanan, @RVacchianoSNY, @MattLombardoNFL) pic.twitter.com/cfnHHYyZ7a — PFF (@PFF) August 3, 2021

“Just like the fight did with the Giants, I didn’t look at that as a detriment. And practicing too hard? Oh, come on. Come on,” Simms added. “You gotta practice and do things on the field, take a rest, get back on, like it’s a game. And when you do things like that, scientifically it’s been proven, that’s the way to do it. And that is the best way that you can help prevent your team from getting more injuries… Does it work out always like that? No. But to think he’s run the training camp too hard is absurd and for people who say it, be quiet. You’re wrong!”

READ NEXT

For more Giants content, follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.