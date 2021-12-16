Giants Could Play New Quarterback vs. Cowboys: Report

With Daniel Jones (neck) still not cleared for contact, Mike Glennon is set to make his third consecutive start under center for the New York Giants. However, the veteran signal-caller may not be the only quarterback the G-Men deploy in Week 15.

“Mike will be prepared to play and so will Jake (Fromm),” head coach Joe Judge told reporters on December 15. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler later added to the prospect of the former Georgia standout seeing the first regular-season action of his NFL career.

“Though Giants QB Mike Glennon is expected to start Sunday vs. Cowboys with Daniel Jones still out, recently acquired QB Jake Fromm could see some action in the game, per source. It’s something the team is considering,” Fowler tweeted.

Judge Pushes Back

Despite Fowler’s report, Judge made it a point to pull back — at least publically — on the idea that the team is heading into the Cowboys game with their minds set on getting Fromm snaps.

“Mike is going to start the game for us. This isn’t being coy or anything,” Judge told reporters. “Every player who’s at the game can play and we have plans for every player within a role of what they would do. Do we have anything bracketed out at this point in terms of is he going to play certain plays or anything? We do not. We do not, so we’re getting Mike ready to play the game, but Jake will also be getting ready and prepare to play the game.”

Should the Giants Play Fromm?

Fromm, 23, has been a trendy name amongst Giants fans since signing just a smidge over two weeks ago.

On one hand, the organization is likely doing Fromm a service by not showing him the field. Jones and Glennon are prime examples of quarterbacks that have been engrained in New York’s system for a prolonged period of time, yet have struggled to produce due to limitations surrounding playcalling and roster talent. Playing Fromm, who has zero in-game experience and limited knowledge of the playbook, would be like throwing him to the wolves.

On the other hand, Fromm is nothing more than a poached practice squad player to the organization. They have invested essentially nothing into the young quarterback and shouldn’t be all too fazed of potentially damaging his long-term psyche to the same degree as say, Jones — as disheartening as that might sound. If Fromm goes out there and impresses, the Giants may have found themselves, at worst, a long-term backup. If he struggles — on to the next.

Clinching their fifth-consecutive losing season with a current record of 4-9, being bullish on a 32-year-old journeyman backup in Glennon does little for a franchise that should have their sights on the future.

Appearing in three games in 2021 (two starts), Glennon has completed just 53.3% of his passes for 574 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions. His 63.0 quarterback rating would rank dead last among starting NFL quarterbacks this season, behind a trio of rookies in Justin Fields, Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson.