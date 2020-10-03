Giants to Reunite With Breakout WR: Report

One of the New York Giants‘ brightest stars from this past summer is set to return home. According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, wide receiver Alex Bachman is currently undergoing COVID-19 testing and is expected to sign with the Giants’ practice squad.

Originally, Bachman was believed to be in the running to lock down a 53-man roster spot thanks to a stellar training camp showing. However, the former Wake Forest standout ultimately fell victim to a numbers game, as he was one of five receivers to be sent packing during final roster cuts. Big Blue quickly signed him to their 16-man practice squad, but cut him in mid-September to free up space for fellow wideout, Derrick Dillon, who was returning from “paternity leave.”

Bachman Could Find His Way On the Field Sooner Rather Than Later

One of Bachman’s biggest backers during training camp was head coach Joe Judge, who sang the slot-maven’s praises on multiple occasions, even adding that he could “help us win.”

“He’s a guy that comes to work every day and works hard,” Judge said of Bachman back in late-August. “He’s productive in drills, he’s productive in team periods. It’s no surprise to see him making plays.”

Speaking of making plays, the Giants could use a couple of different makers in the passing game for quarterback Daniel Jones.

Since Darius Slayton’s 102-yard, two-touchdown outing in Week 1, the speedster has failed to find the endzone or crack 54 yards receiving in back-to-back weeks. Golden Tate missed Week 1 with a hamstring injury and currently holds a season-high receiving yards total of 47, while Sterling Shepard remains on injured reserve with a turf toe injury.

Big Blue’s two other active receivers at the moment, C.J. Board and Damion Ratley, have combined for just seven receptions this season.

Giants’ Offensive Woes

The limited playmakers at Jones’ disposal, which obviously includes the subtraction of running back Saquon Barkley, has seeped into his production, ranking among the worst statistical signal-callers in football this season.

Jones ranks no better than 23rd overall in completion percentage, yards and touchdowns among quarterbacks, while his 69.2 QB rating outpaces only Carson Wentz amongst all quarterbacks who have appeared in at least two games.

While Bachman stole the show during training camp this summer, the Giants will likely need a lot more than just the insertion of yet another slot receiver to improve their struggling offense.

The Giants rank dead last in the NFL in total offense (272.3 ypg), rushing offense (56.7 ypg) and scoring offense (12.7 ppg).

The 6-foot, 190-pound Bachman has yet to appear in an NFL game since entering the league in 2019. Over his final three seasons at Wake Forest, Bachman compiled 81 receptions for 1,154 yards and 10 touchdowns.

