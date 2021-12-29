Giants Release Former 1st-Rounder After Viral Ridicule

It looks as if Twitter has gotten their wish.

On Tuesday, December 28, the New York Giants announced that they have released cornerback Darqueze Dennard along with fellow defensive back Sam Beal. Dennard, who was originally signed on the 22nd, was elevated to the active roster for the Giants’ Week 16 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, logged just 14 snaps on the afternoon — all on special teams. However, that was still enough field time for Dennard to leave a lasting negative taste in the mouths of Big Blue faithful.

Twitter Lost it Over Dennard’s Effort

Midway through the first quarter — to the dismay of viewers and his own teammates alike — Dennard was spotted letting a punt bounce into the endzone rather than attempting to down the football.

“Darqueze Dennard just gave up on the play. Allowed the ball to bounce into the end zone. Giants players were all coming up to him after the punt asking “WTF!?!?.” I’m guessing of course,” tweeted ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

New York Daily News’ Pat Leonard chimed in, demanding the Giants “Cut Darqueze Dennard tomorrow. What the hell was that.”

“Darqueze Dennard has a front-row seat to that punt bouncing into endzone,” Newsday’s Tom Rock tweeted.

“Thanks for coming out Darqueze Dennard. What was that, just letting the ball roll into the end zone for a touchback?” Dan Duggan of The Athletic questioned.

The tweets go on and on — at least the ones that still remain up. As for those who voiced their displeasure during the moment, it was certainly understandable as the optics were undoubtedly horrendous. However, as it turns out, Dennard actually wasn’t in the wrong.

The latest Giants news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Giants newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Giants Newsletter!

Joe Judge Backs Dennard

While it may have not saved Dennard’s job, head coach Joe Judge did reveal to reporters on December 27, that the veteran defensive back did the right thing. While serving as a gunner in punt coverage, Dennard stepped out of bounds, meaning had he been the first player to touch the football, it would have resulted in an automatic touchback. Which explains why he opted to back off, allowing other Giants players the possibility to down the football. Here’s what Judge had to say regarding the situation: