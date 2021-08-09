Giants Late-Round Rookie Making Case for Starting Gig: ‘Now It’s My Turn’

The final pick of the New York Giants 2021 draft class, Rodarius Williams was perceived as a sixth-round flyer with an uphill battle to make the roster. Williams was selected three rounds later than fellow rookie teammate Aaron Robinson and looked to be an afterthought in what is already an extremely deep secondary in East Rutherford. Hell, Williams isn’t even the most touted player in his own family. That honor would go to Rodarius’ younger brother, Greedy, who is a starting cornerback for the Cleveland Browns and a former consensus All-American at LSU.

Yet, thus far in camp, Rodarius has looked like anything but an afterthought. The Oklahoma State product has been flying around the field, making play after play on the football during camp.

“I feel like, in this game, you definitely have to show guys you’re not scared,” Williams told reporters. “You go out there quiet as a mouse, they’re going to feel like they’ve got the upper hand on you. So even though I’m a rookie, I’m showing them, ‘You have to beat me at the end of the day.’”

Williams Begs for 1st-Team Reps, Gets Them & Shines

Despite having a Pro Bowler in James Bradberry and a former first-round pick in Adoree’ Jackson both ahead of him on the depth chart, Williams has been champing at the bit to get some looks against the first-team offense. While that may seem a bit overzealous for a player that’s not even a lock to make the 53-man roster, Williams’ play has this summer has warranted added snaps.

“He competes. You know, he’s not afraid,” defensive back coach Jerome Henderson said, via NJ.com. “He’s even trying to call out the vets and go up and get a rep against them. I’m like, ‘Slow down,’ but you like that about the kid, that he’s not afraid, and you get the sense that it’s not going to be too big for him. He’s got a lot of growing to do, a lot of maturing to do, but he’s working hard at it.”

Unsurprisingly, when Henderson decided to take Williams up on his plea for first-team reps, the 24-year-old rookie responded in a resounding way. With the team opting to reel in Jackson’s practice time on Friday, Williams got the opportunity to man the outside cornerback spot opposite Bradberry in the Big Blue’s base defense. Williams proceeded to get his hands on not one, but two passes, deflecting a pass into the waiting hands of safety Jabrill Peppers, as well as undercutting a route and picking off starting quarterback Daniel Jones.

“Mainly I was just thinking read the little hook, and as soon as I brought up the hands, just turn the jets on and undercut it and look for the ball,” Williams said after practice, breaking down his interception. “That’s something that we go over in film every day on the deep over routes and stuff like that because we’re going to get in guys’ faces and play man, so just have to do what coach says and come out with a reward.”

Williams: ‘It’s My Turn. Simple as That’

Prior to playing the Browns on August 22nd, Cleveland will host the Giants for two joint practices, during which Williams will share the field with his brother for the first time since their high school days.

“Definitely going to be a thrill to see him on the field,” Rodarius said of his younger sibling.

As for what Rodarius will tell his brother about his dominant performance at Giants practice, there’s really not much to be said.

“Oh, he already knows what’s coming. He already knows,” Williams proclaimed. “But it’s definitely good to have a brother over there who everybody knows. They know Greedy is going to make plays and now it’s my turn, simple as that.”

While Williams may be making a case for a roster spot, his chances of snagging a starting job remain far from likely. Having said that, if he continues to stick out the way he has, the team could theoretically move Jackson inside in their dime package. As of now, Darnay Holmes is expected to once again serve as the team’s top slot corner. Yet, his 48.1 overall Pro Football Focus grade as a rookie certainly leaves room to grow.

