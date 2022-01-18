Super Bowl-Winning QB Exploring Trade, Giants Floated in Record-Setting Deal

Just a smidge over one week removed from the season finale, the offseason remains very much in its infancy. However, one thing we know for certain is that when the 2022 campaign comes rolling around, the New York Giants will have themselves both a new general manager and a new head coach. Could the team be headed for a change under center as well?

Of course, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported back in late December that the Giants plan to bring quarterback Daniel Jones back next season. Then again, that report also cited the same plan of action for now-axed coach Joe Judge. The fact of the matter is New York will undoubtedly address the position over the next few months. How aggressive they’ll be in doing so remains to be seen. Having said that, they may have their hand forced if the Russell Wilson situation in Seattle continues to trend in the direction it’s currently headed.

Wilson Wants to ‘Investigate Other Destinations’

On January 16 NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported “Wilson has not demanded a trade, and it’s not clear if he will. But at the least, those close to Wilson say he wants to investigate other destinations to see if those would put him in a better position to win another championship and create the legacy he sees for himself.”

First and foremost, the Giants are far from a championship-caliber squad. Coming off a horrendous 4-13 showing this past season, New York hasn’t been a competitive team for much of the past decade aside from an outlier 2016 season when Eli Manning quarterbacked them to an 11-5 record. Still, for whatever reason, Wilson appears to remain intrigued by the prospect of closing out his career in East Rutherford. On December 12, Rapoport confirmed a prior report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz claiming that Wilson would waive his no-trade clause if he were traded to the Giants, stating the leak is in fact “true.”

The latest Giants news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Giants newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Giants Newsletter!

Colin Cowherd Urges Giants to Swing Blockbuster Deal

The FS1 radio host is back up to his old tricks.

In many ways, Cowherd was the first person to initiate speculation of Wilson one day suiting up for the Giants, when back in 2019 he stated on “The Herd” that Wilson’s family (namely his wife Ciara) would welcome a move to New York.

Fast forward a few years, what once seemed like a pipedream now has some legs to it. Then again, that’s not to say there isn’t still room for some improbable takes, such as Cowherd’s most recent plea for the Giants to go all-in on a Wilson trade.

“If you’re the Giants, what would you give up for Russell Wilson? I, as the general manager, would give you every first-round pick until he’s not a Giant,” Cowherd said on January 13. “Because by the way, if I’m keeping him for nine years, he’s winning a lot of games. He’s filling my stadium, he’s selling my merchandise, he puts me on television. Right now, the Giants are so bad everywhere except left tackle, one defensive tackle, a decent cornerback, a solid rookie wide receiver. They’re so bad everywhere, I would do it.”

Obtaining Wilson’s services would undoubtedly come at a King’s ransom. From a Giants perspective, it would likely mean offering up their two first-rounders (or some mixture of future first-rounders) to even get Seahawks GM, John Schneider, on the phone.

To be honest, I’m not as opposed to the idea of making a move for Wilson as some Giants fans appear to be. Take a glimpse around the league and you realize how quickly a talented signal-caller can turn around your franchise’s fortunes — even those who appeared destined for a long-haul rebuild. Just two seasons ago the Bengals were a two-win team. Now led by Joe Burrow, Cincinnati is preparing for a Divisional Round showdown with the Tennessee Titans.

Still, sacrificing your first-day selections for the better part of the next decade would be the richest blockbuster trade for a quarterback in NFL history. And there’s a good reason for that. This isn’t Madden, and it’s certainly not how you build a competent roster around your quarterback. Let alone one who is 33 years old.