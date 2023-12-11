Saquon Barkley Calls Out Giants Fans Over Dexter Lawrence Pro-Bowl Voting Snub

Fans of the New York Giants haven’t done enough to gain Pro Bowl recognition for the talents of Dexter Lawrence II. That’s according to Saquon Barkley, who said “you’ve got to do better Giants fans, for sure,” per Paul Schwartz of the New York Post.

Barkley was referring to Lawrence not making it into the top-10 defensive tackles after the initial Pro Bowl fan vote. The Giants’ two-time Pro Bowl running back said Lawrence’s omission “doesn’t make any sense to me. So, I don’t care about it too much for myself, but Dex is one of the most dominant defensive players in the league.”

Schwartz’s colleague Ryan Dunleavy agreed with Barkley. Dunleavy said the absence of Lawrence “from the first round of fan voting for the Pro Bowl is eye-popping.”

Fortunately, there’s still time for Giants’ fans to take up Barkley’s call to action. Dunleavy also revealed “fan voting is open across a variety of official league platforms through Dec. 25.”

The lack of votes for Lawrence could simply be a reflection of waning interest in the NFL’s annual all-star game. Or an inevitably tepid response to the disappointing season endured by the 4-8 Giants.

Either way, Lawrence isn’t getting hung up on the Pro Bowl issue.

Dexter Lawrence Content to Let His Play Prove His Talent

Lawrence is happy to let his performances define the respect he gets from both peers and fans. The 26-year-old told Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News: “I let my film talk. People feel me.”

Dexter Lawrence on not being in the top 10 defensive tackles for early Pro Bowl fan voting: "I let my film talk. People feel me." And laughed.

Letting his play determine his status is a wise move since Lawrence has been a formidable force in 2023. No. 97 has tallied four sacks, 12 quarterback knockdowns and 21 pressures, per Pro Football Reference. Lawrence has also been in on two run stuffs and batted down a pair of passes, according to ESPN.

While his overall numbers are down from those he posted during a breakout campaign in 2022, Lawrence’s impact goes beyond stats. He creates plays for others, like when fellow D-tackle Leonard Williams notched a sack against NFC East rivals the Washington Commanders in Week 7.

Williams got free because three blockers were drawn to Lawrence, per Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame.

The Giants are rushing four. Washington is blocking with seven. Yet Leonard Williams comes in untouched because three guys blocked Dexter Lawrence.

The Giants felt comfortable enough to trade Williams to the Seattle Seahawks because Lawrence is so dominant. Williams is gone, but Lawrence’s remaining teammates are in no doubt about his value.

Bobby Okereke Joins Saquon Barkley in Calling for Dexter Lawrence Pro Bowl Recognition

Like Barkley, middle linebacker Bobby Okereke doesn’t understand why more fans haven’t voted for Lawrence. He urged those who haven’t to go and cast their vote, per Leonard: “And go vote for Dexter Lawrence for the Pro Bowl. Insane that he’s not top 10 in the voting right now! But I know when it goes to player and committee voting he’s gonna be at the top of everybody’s list.”

As our interview was about to end, Bobby Okereke jumped in and said: "And go vote for Dexter Lawrence for the Pro Bowl. Insane that he's not top 10 in the voting right now! But I know when it goes to player and committee voting he's gonna be at the top of everybody's list."

Okereke’s point about Lawrence being the top choice among players is telling. It speaks to the respect Lawrence already has from his fellow pros.

That respect is borne from the havoc he causes for offensive linemen each week. Like when Lawrence harassed every member of the New York Jets’ O-line in Week 8, a performance Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar dubbed “one of the best true NT games you’ll ever see.”

Dexter Lawrence's game against the Jets was just as preposterous as the metrics indicate. He had 15 total pressures, and 13 of them came with Lawrence aligned at either 0-tech head over the center or 1-shade to a shoulder. One of the best true NT games you'll ever see.

Performances like this cement a player’s stature within the game. Lawrence posted bigger numbers a year ago on a better team with Williams next to him, but he’s still taken his levels up a notch in a more disruptive role this season.

Far enough to earn some league-wide accolades.