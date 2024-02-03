Giants’ Saquon Barkley Named ‘Top’ of the List for Returning NFL Coach

The New York Giants may not have to worry about how to settle Saquon Barkley’s future. Not if the Los Angeles Chargers and Jim Harbaugh put him top of their list for 2024 NFL free agency.

Barkley is atop Harbaugh’s list, according to the latter’s former Chargers teammate, Ryan Leaf. Speaking on an edition of “Good Morning Football,” Leaf said, “I do think that Saquon Barkley’s going to be at the top of his list, in terms of what he wants to do with the running back position.”

"He may be the most competitive person I've ever met…"@RyanDLeaf on former @chargers teammate and new Head Coach Jim Harbaugh pic.twitter.com/zBUwKNq5Xi — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) February 2, 2024

Leaf’s belief franchise tagging Barkley will prove too expensive for the Giants is probably well-founded. Especially since Big Blue is projected by Spotrac.com to have just $6,182,522 worth of space under the salary cap.

That figure makes retaining Barkley, either on the tag or on a long-term deal, a pricey proposition. Barkley is unlikely to want the tag after having to settle for a similar situation last season.

Harbaugh may think differently if he’s determined to make a splash after returning to the pros for the first time since 2014. He won 44 games during four years in charge of the San Francisco 49ers.

The Giants Could Let Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers Have Their Wish

If Harbaugh already has Barkley’s named circled ahead of free agency, he shouldn’t waste time putting a good offer in front of the player. The Giants are unlikely to match gaudy terms, at least based on their hesitance to pay Barkley a year ago.

General manager Joe Schoen opted instead to hand a four-year, $160-million contract to quarterback Daniel Jones. The decision raised eyebrows around the league and even within the Giants’ locker room, with outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux expressing his belief Barkley should have been paid first.

Barkley has already signalled he’s not amenable to being tagged. His reticence could do Schoen a favor, with the GM unlikely to want to pay a running back the $12,419,000 OverTheCap projects the tag will cost.

Barkley’s position simply isn’t valued enough in today’s game to justify that kind of outlay for one year. At least not in most cases.

Saquon Barkley Still the Giants’ Best Player on Offense

Things are different with Barkley because he’s a highly-skilled workhorse. No. 26 is a dual-threat playmaker who represents the Giants’ best weapon in both phases of their offense.

He lived up to the billing even during a difficult 6-11 season that saw Jones, Tyrod Taylor and Tommy DeVito all take snaps at quarterback. Barkley still rushed for 962 yards and six touchdowns, including two against the Philadelphia Eagles in the regular-season finale.

One of Barkley’s scores, highlighted by Nick Falato of SB Nation’s Big Blue View, was delivered by speed and power to beat an unblocked defender.

Saquon Barkley's first touchdown in the #Giants 27-10 win over the Eagles in Week 18 pic.twitter.com/dPYQhNREWb — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) January 8, 2024

This is the kind of play an elite running back makes look easy. The Giants only deemed Barkley’s top-tier talents worth a one-year, cap-style contract this season, but he won’t be short of suitors willing to pay more on the veteran market.

Those suitors could include NFC East rivals the Dallas Cowboys. Former Giants’ wide receiver Cole Beasley wants to see Barkley move to AT&T Stadium.

Having to face Barkley twice a season would be tough punishment for the Giants pinching pennies in free agency. It would also leave them without a skill-position player opposing defenses fear.

Jones needs a few of those, both on the ground and in the passing game, if he’s ever going to make the grade as a winning QB1.