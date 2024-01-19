Giants Gifted Opportunity to ‘Collect Intel’ on 2 Potential First-Round QBs

The New York Giants just received a gift from the Reese’s Senior Bowl on January 19.

A couple of days after it was announced that NYG quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney would be taking on the role of offensive coordinator for the “National Team” at this year’s Senior Bowl, his three QB prospects were revealed.

Working directly with Tierney — and Arizona Cardinals QB coach Israel Woolfork — will be Washington’s Michael Penix Jr., Oregon’s Bo Nix and Notre Dame’s Sam Hartman, according to Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy. All three should be on the board for Big Blue at some point in the 2024 NFL Draft, although Penix and Nix could go as high as round one.

With Giants QB coach Shea Tierney as their offensive coordinator. Great opportunity for Giants to collect intel. https://t.co/wgyTDxQiwP — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 19, 2024

Just after the news, ESPN NYG beat reporter Jordan Raanan noted that Tierney’s position will provide a “great opportunity for [the] Giants to collect intel.”

Would QBs Michael Penix & Bo Nix Be Reaches for Giants at No. 6 Overall?

Depending on who you ask, both Penix and Nix could be first-round prospects in 2024 — but No. 6 overall might be a little steep for either of the two quarterback talents.

Respected NFL Network draft expert Daniel Jeremiah selected Nix ahead of Penix during his first official mock of the new year. The Oregon passer was sent to the New Orleans Saints with the 14th overall pick, while Penix was not listed in round one.

Jeremiah explained that he’s a “big fan of Nix’s game,” in part due to his five years of starting experience and his “plug-and-play” ability under center — but the playmaker is known for his athleticism and arm strength. On the flip side, two common knocks on Nix are his age (24 in February) and on-field processing speed.

ESPN counterpart Mel Kiper Jr. sees this QB comparison the other way around, ranking Penix as the fourth best signal-caller in the draft class with Nix all the way down at QB6. The former made Kiper’s top 25 as well, placing as the 17th best prospect in 2024.

The ESPN expert highlighted Penix’s “arm talent, accuracy to all levels, decision-making and toughness.” His major concern, however, was the former Washington passer’s injury history — which includes prior ailments to his shoulder and knees. Like Nix, Penix is an older prospect at 24 in May.

No matter which quarterback you prefer of the two second-tier candidates, neither is probably a top-six prospect. Don’t get me wrong, it’s always possible that a QB-needy team falls in love with someone and reaches on them, but the Giants could potentially trade down and still snag either Penix or Nix.

Waiting until round two is also possible — but riskier. Both of these young men could come off the board in the 12-32 range.

Comparing College Stats & Skill Sets of Michael Penix, Bo Nix & Sam Hartman

Don’t discount Hartman as a later option if the Giants like what they see at the Senior Bowl — and decide to pass on Penix and Nix.

The Notre Dame transfer is 6-foot-1, 212 pounds with a “crisp release” and incredible poise according to Pro Football Network scout Ian Cummings. Hartman was also credited with being an “able processor” and “savvy decision-maker.”

Among his most glaring weaknesses are his overall arm strength, overactive mental clock and age (will be a 25-year-old rookie).

Penix (6-foot-3, 213 pounds) has the ridiculous arm strength, on the other hand, but also benefitted from stellar offensive line and wide receiver play at Washington. Bleacher Report’s Derrik Klassen summed him up as “a stationary pocket passer with a live arm and a penchant for pushing the ball down the field.”

Many have compared Penix — another lefty thrower — to Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, although Klassen likened him to plus-NFL backup Jacoby Brissett.

Speaking of pro comparisons, Klassen related Nix (6-foot-2, 217 pounds) to Philadelphia Eagles superstar Jalen Hurts. Now, that doesn’t mean Nix will become an MVP candidate, but it does give you a better sense of his style.

Nix was labeled an “incomplete player” with “undeniable” tools.

Here were the collegiate stats of all three QB prospects in 2023: