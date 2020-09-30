Giants Sign Ex-Cowboys, Eagles Quarterback

In a somewhat surprising move, the New York Giants terminated the contract of quarterback Cooper Rush on Tuesday afternoon. However, offensive coordinator Jason Garrett didn’t have to sulk long as Big Blue decided to fill Rush’s void with yet another Garrett disciple mere hours later.

New York announced the signing of quarterback Clayton Thorson to their practice squad on Tuesday alongside the likes of veteran running back and former two-time Pro Bowler Alfred Morris.

Giants Mark Thorson’s 3rd-Stint in the NFC East

Thorson, a fifth-round draft pick by the Philadelphia Eagles back in 2019, was a developmental signal-caller who many Birds fans envisioned as the likely long-term answer behind starter Carson Wentz. However, Thorson’s career in Philly ended before it could ever take flight. The Eagles cut the former Northwestern standout during last season’s final roster cuts, just slightly over four months after making him the No. 167th-overall selection in the draft. Interestingly enough, the Eagles replaced him with former Giants cast off Kyle Lauletta.

The following day, Thorson was claimed off waivers by yet another NFC East team, the Dallas Cowboys. It was in Texas where Thorson’s connection with Garrett began, as the now-Giants offensive coordinator served as the quarterback’s head coach for the entirety of the 2019 season.

While Thorson was signed to a reserve/future contract with the Cowboys following the conclusion of the season, his fate, much like the fate of Garrett, was ultimately sealed as both were shown the door.

Thorson Still Has Time to Live Up to His Draft Status

In four seasons at Northwestern, Thorson threw for 10,731 passing yards and 61 touchdowns, going down in history as one of the program’s most prolific quarterbacks of all-time. His 53 consecutive starts with the Wildcats is a Big Ten record and tied for the most amongst all Power Five schools with, fittingly enough, now-fellow Giants quarterback Colt McCoy.

At 25-years-old, Thorson still has time to rewrite his career’s trajectory. New York believes and hopes that Daniel Jones is the answer at quarterback. However, aside from Thorson, the only other quarterback on the current roster is the aforementioned McCoy. At 34-years-old and in the midst of a one-year deal, chances are he’s not in Big Blue’s long-term plan.

Thorson has age on his side and the prototypical frame that NFL teams dream of. If he can tap into the talents that Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller noted could make him “the breakout, surprise quarterback of the class,” the Giants may have themselves something.

Here’s Miller’s full scouting report of Thorson from a year ago:

Thorson definitely looks the part, and there is some value in the argument that his supporting cast wasn’t great. Still, teams can’t gamble on his physical tools and the idea that he’ll produce once he has better receivers and offensive linemen around him. Thorson could be the breakout, surprise quarterback of the class, but it’s more likely he’ll be a solid QB2 in the pros.

