Giants Reunite With Ex-Top-15 Pick; Sign Pass-Rusher to Active Roster

Late last week we reported on the New York Giants working out three familiar faces, wide receiver Corey Coleman, defensive back Montre Hartage and tight end Rysen John, all of whom were expected to sign. On Tuesday, Big Blue followed through on those beliefs, announcing that they have added Coleman, Hartage and John to their practice squad.

In other roster news, the Giants terminated the practice squad contract of center Javon Patterson, designated cornerback Brandon Williams to return from injured reserve and promoted linebacker Trent Harris to the active roster.

Follow Heavy on Giants Facebook for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

Coleman’s Most Likely Path Back to the Active Roster

Coleman was a surprise post-final roster cuts release back in early September. The former first-round pick spent the entirety of the 2019 season on injured reserve after suffering a torn ACL on the first day of on-field practice. With that said, by most accounts out of camp this summer, the ex-Cleveland Brown not only looked to have regained his pre-injury form but was constantly praised as a regular standout. While Coleman would certainly add some juice at wide receiver, the ex-Baylor Bear’s best chance of making his way back to the active roster is likely on special teams. Coleman averaged 26.0 yards per kick return in his most recent healthy season, sixth-best in the NFL that season, a 5.5 ypr improvement over the Giants’ current team average for 2020. A first-round draft choice back in 2016, Coleman has started 19 of his 27 career games, tallying 61 receptions, 789 receiving yards and five touchdowns. In eight appearances with the Giants back in 2018, the former Biletnikoff Award winner hauled in five receptions for 71 yards, chipping in with five rushing yards on one attempt.

Harris Will Look to Carve Out Role Following Markus Golden Trade

Harris was initially signed to the Giants’ practice squad in mid-October and has since been a regular call-up candidate for game day, being active for each of the past two games. However, it wasn’t until this past Thursday when Harris finally got to take the field. The edge defender racked up one quarterback pressure in nine snaps against the Philadelphia Eagles in his Giants debut in Week 7.

It wouldn’t come as a surprise if Harris continues to see increased usage moving forward. The Giants recently traded away last season’s leading sacker, Markus Golden, to the Cardinals. While Oshane Ximines is eligible to return from injured reserve this week, he’s yet to be activated to practice.

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham has gravitated towards familiarity during his first season in New York, evident by players such as Adrian Colbert and Ryan Lewis carving out sizeable roles. Harris notched three sacks over three games as a starter under Graham a season ago with the Miami Dolphins.

For More Giants Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.