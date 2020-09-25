Ex-All-Pro Turns Down Lucrative Payday to Sign With Giants

In the words of San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, the New York Giants are “getting a hell of a player and a hell of a guy” with their latest signing of running back Devonta Freeman.

It’s easy to see why Shanahan is so fond of Freeman. The running back, who the coach dubbed a “hell of a pickup” for Big Blue, enjoyed his two best seasons to date under Shanahan, the then-Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator, en route to his two career Pro Bowl selections (2015, 2016).

However, not only was Freeman one “hell of a pickup” at this time of the season, but he was also one “hell of a bargain” for a Giants team in desperate need of an influx of talent in their backfield.

Freeman Sides With Opportunity Over Money

According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, Freeman’s one-year deal with New York checks in with a base salary of 1.07 million (prorated to $944,118) and just $300K guaranteed, per The Athletic’s Dan Duggan.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan has noted that the deal is very similar to the one Freeman turned down from the Seattle Seahawks over the summer, and Freeman’s agent Drew Rosenhaus claims the current deal wasn’t even the best offer on the table for the former second-team All-Pro.

“Devonta turned down more money from other teams because he likes the opportunity with the Giants,” Rosenhaus said, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

While typically you have to take an agent’s word with a grain of salt, Rosenhaus’ statement doesn’t seem farfetched. Freeman spent the past weekend visiting the Philadelphia Eagles while Week 2’s raft of injuries across the NFL landscape likely opened up numerous doors for the then-free agent running back.

However, no door offered as much immediate playing time than the one in New York, following the loss of Saquon Barkley to a season-ending ACL injury. In reality, Freeman, still just 28-years-old, likely did take a smidge less money with the Giants. The mindset is that his usage will be enough to flash his skill set on a consistent enough basis to catapult him into a payday, one that any offer he received this offseason would pale in comparison to.

Yet, for now, Freeman is simply looking forward to hitting the gridiron once again. “I know I still have a lot in the tank and I just want to go out and play football and have fun,” Freeman told members of the media on Thursday. “This was a great opportunity at the right time. I’m coming in trying to compete and work to get a job and continue to get better.”

“There’s a lot of ball left. There are a lot of games to be played. I’m fortunate and blessed to be on this team. It’s a young team. I’m happy about the opportunity. I just think it’s a lot of growth for this team, for myself. I’m just here to help contribute as much as I can and be a part of this team. Just come in and do what I can do, do my best, and just help out these guys as much as I can. I think that’s the main thing.”