Giants Sign Vikings Pass-Rusher; Pursuing Patriots Linebacker: Report

The New York Giants made a splash by signing defensive lineman Leonard Williams to a long-term deal earlier this week. Now the team is doing their best to bulk up their front-seven around their defensive star.

The Giants have agreed to terms with former Minnesota Vikings defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo on a one-year contract, via the team’s official website. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the 26-year-old edge defender receives a one-year deal worth $2.5 million.

Seemingly not finished adding to their pass rush, ESPN’s Michael Rothstein has reported that the team is set to meet with former Patriots outside linebacker Brandon Copeland for a free-agent visit this week. Copeland is also expected to meet with the Falcons in the coming days.

Odenigbo Presents Intriguing Upside

Odenigbo, checking in at 6-foot-3-inches and 258 pounds, has recorded 10.5 sacks over the past two seasons. As ESPN’s Jordan Raanan noted, that is more sacks than any current Giants defender over that span not named Leonard Williams (H/T ESPN’s Jordan Raanan).

An interesting tidbit, Odenigbo’s first career sack was a 12-yard takedown of Giants quarterback Daniel Jones in Week 5 of the 2019 season.