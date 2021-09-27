Giants Bring Back Blazing Fast Defender Following Injury Settlement

The New York Giants continue to bring back familiar faces. Less than a week after reuniting with offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison, the team has shifted their focus to the defensive side of the ball, signing Jarren Williams to their practice squad. The cornerback was waived in late August of this year with an injury settlement regarding a lingering quad injury. Yet, with the settlement period and the NFL mandated additional three weeks in the rearview mirror, Williams resurfaces in East Rutherford.

The Albany product spent the past two training camps with the Giants after going undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft. He appeared in two games for Big Blue as a rookie, being delegated to just special teams.

Williams’ biggest calling card is his speed. The 5-foot-10-inch, 187-pound corner clocked in with a 4.28 forty-yard dash at his mock pro day in March of 2020 (via D1 Columbus head trainer Julian Lowe) after Albany’s actual pro day was canceled due to coronavirus.

Williams has Intrigued Giants Coaching Staff Over the Years

While it’s unlikely Williams factors into the defense’s gameday rotation on the back end, the 24-year-old has earned the praise of the coaching staff during his time with the G-Men and could propel himself onto the active roster as a special teams contributor.

“We may have something here,” said Giants defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson of Williams last August, via Giants Wire.

“He’s a guy who takes coaching points from the classroom to the field. He’s very receptive, he plays with a good demeanor,” said head coach Joe Judge. “He’s got a good body frame on him. He’s almost built a little bit more like a safety at times than a corner. He factors into different positions in the kicking game for you.”

Adoree’ Jackson is ‘Pissed’

A lot went wrong for the Giants in their Week 3 loss against the Atlanta Falcons. Hell, a lot has gone bad for the Giants over the past decade, but we digress. Yet, despite all their struggles, Adoree’ Jackson had a chance to seal the game with a surefire interception which would have likely gotten the team their first victory of the season. Unfortunately, Jackson couldn’t reel in the errant pass from Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan.

The ball hit the ground, giving Atlanta new hope, which they proceeded to capitalize on. The Falcons scored the game-tying touchdown three plays later and eventually went on to capture the 17-14 win on a Younghoe Koo 40-yard field goal as time expired.

“I just dropped it,” Jackson said after the game. “I misjudged the ball by jumping and I ended up just dropping the ball. That’s the only explanation. I wanted to make the play, but I just didn’t come down with it.”

The prized free-agent continued to batter himself for his miscue while speaking with reporters.

“I was real pissed,” he noted. “I couldn’t get the team out of that situation where we got the ball back [on offense] and then you don’t know what happens when we’re up by seven and things could’ve gone a different way.”