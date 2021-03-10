Giants’ Chances of Landing Kenny Golladay Just Skyrocketed

Ever since the New York Giants reportedly called the Detroit Lions inquiring about Kenny Golladay at last year’s trade deadline, the two have been constantly linked. With the 27-year-old wideout’s contract set to expire at the start of the new league year, the Giants have been widely perceived as a favorite to acquire the services of Golladay. The issue here, however, was that there’s always been an overwhelming belief that when push came to shove, the Lions would opt to franchise tag their big-bodied receiver as opposed to letting him hit free agency.

Just last week NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport claimed he’d be surprised if Golladay wasn’t tagged. Well, paint the acclaimed insider shocked.

The Lions informed their star receiver on Tuesday that they would not use their franchise tag on him. The decision allows Golladay to test free agency –– once viewed as a pipedream for potential suitors –– and more than likely ending his tenure in Detroit.

Giants Predicted to Sign Golladay to Lucrative Deal

With once fellow NFC North wideout Allen Robinson receiving the franchise tag by the Chicago Bears, Golladay seemingly catapults to the top of Big Blue’s free-agent wish list –– or at least their fans’.

The team has desperately lacked size in their receiving arsenal since the days of Plaxico Burress and has been void of a legitimate No. 1 receiver since trading Odell Beckham to the Cleveland Browns in 2019. The belief among many is that the 6-foot-4-inch, 214-pound Golladay could fill both these vacancies for New York.

The question is, at what cost?

In Pro Football Focus’ top 200 free agents list –– of which Golladay checks in at No. 4 overall –– the analytics powerhouse followed suit with the widely perceived belief that he would be tagged by the Lions. In fact, PFF went as far as to dub him “probably the most likely franchise tag recipient in the NFL.”

However, they also planned for the eventual outcome of Detroit not choosing to retain their top wideout, predicting that if Golladay were to hit the open market, he would ink a lucrative deal with none other than the New York Football Giants.

Giants sign Golladay for four years, $85 million ($21.25M APY): $57.5 million total guaranteed, $37.5 million fully guaranteed.

Can the Giants Actually Afford Golladay?

While Golladay may intrigue the Giants’ front office and give Daniel Jones the type of weapon to help better evaluate his standing as the team’s franchise quarterback, a signing may be difficult to come by.

With the NFL officially setting the 2021 salary cap at $182.5 million on Wednesday, the Giants check in at $7.9 million over the cap, per Over the Cap. This includes Leonard Williams and his $19.3 million franchise tag, as well as recent contract adjustments.

Yet, despite concerns over finances, GM Dave Gettleman informed reporters on Tuesday that the team can still “manage” free agency.

Obviously, it certainly makes it a little more difficult. But we’ll operate and we’ll manage.

The Giants clearly have to rework their roster if they want to make a run at any notable free agents this offseason, meaning more roster cuts and restructured deals are impending. Wideouts Golden Tate and Cody Core have already been made cap causalities, and it looks as if veteran offensive linemen Kevin Zeitler and Nate Solder are next to follow. There’s also a growing belief that defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson has played his final snap in a Giants uniform. While versatile safety Jabrill Peppers continues to be brought up in discussions as a potential post-June 1st cut –– much to our disdain.

The team is well aware of their limitations offensively. The 31st-ranked offense in football is in desperate need of playmakers. Golladay won’t come cheap and they can’t afford to overpay for his services, but that’s not to say they won’t make a run at him.

The wideout is coming off an injury-plagued season that limited him to just five games. There are also valid questions about his ability to separate from defenders, which could push his potential earnings down a smidge. Still, this is a player one year removed from leading the entire NFL in receiving touchdowns (11) and remains on the right side of 30 (27 years old). If the Giants don’t open up their checkbook for him, someone else will.

