Giants Sign Ex-Chargers, Lions Starter; Will Hernandez’s Status Still in Doubt

The New York Giants have signed free-agent guard Kenny Wiggins, filling the roster vacancy created by Will Hernandez’s placement on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The move, which “has been in the works for several days” amid a team visit last Thursday, adds flexibility for Big Blue not only in the wake of Hernandez’s absence but a potential Kevin Zeitler trade as well.
Released by the Detroit Lions on October 24, the 10-year NFL veteran has appeared in 79 career games (38 starts). His most prolific season came back in 2017, where Wiggins started all 16 games at right guard for the Los Angeles Chargers. Wiggins has history operating out of both guard position as well as moonlighting at offensive tackle.
Hernandez to Miss Another Week?
Last week, starting left guard Will Hernandez tested positive for coronavirus, landing him on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. In return, Hernandez was forced to miss not only the first game of his two-and-a-half-year career, but the first snap as well.
In his absence, the Giants called upon rookie fifth-round pick Shane Lemieux to fill the void. The 2x-Second-Team All-Pac-12 logged his first career NFL start on Monday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, playing 100% of the team’s offensive snaps. Lemieux may very well find himself in a similar situation next week, as Hernandez’s availability for the Giants’ Week 9 bout against Washington remains a question, as noted by The Athletic’s Dan Duggan.
Sounds like Week 9 vs. Washington is in doubt for Will Hernandez. Dr. Allen Sills said 10 days have to elapse for a player who tests positive and is asymptomatic to return. Hernandez tested positive on Wednesday. So first day he could be cleared is next Saturday.
Other Roster Moves
In addition to the Wiggins signing, the Giants announced on Tuesday that defensive back Montre Hartage, running back Alfred Morris, and guard Chad Slade have reverted back to the team’s practice squad. This, on the heels of all three players having been elevated ahead of Monday night’s game against the Buccaneers.
Morris played a somewhat surprisingly large role in his first NFL game since October of last season, helping fill the vacancy left behind by injured starter Devonta Freeman. The 31-year-old notched eight rushing attempts for 28 yards (3.50 ypc) on 21 offensive snaps.
In fact, much to the displeasure of many Giants fans, Morris’ eight carries were just four fewer than fellow running back Wayne Gallman. Despite drawing the start and collecting 44 rushing yards on 12 carries against the NFL’s stoutest run defense, New York continuously found themselves going away from Gallman and the run game.
Change of pace back, Dion Lewis, failed to log a single carry on the night but did chip in with two receptions for eight yards and a touchdown through the air. He was also the intended receiver on the Giants’ failed two-point conversion at the end of the contest, a play that would have drawn the score to a 25-25 tie and likely pushed the game to overtime if converted.
There was initially a flag thrown on the play for what was believed to be defensive interference, but we all know too well how that ended.
