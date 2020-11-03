Giants Sign Ex-Chargers, Lions Starter; Will Hernandez’s Status Still in Doubt

The New York Giants have signed free-agent guard Kenny Wiggins, filling the roster vacancy created by Will Hernandez’s placement on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The move, which “has been in the works for several days” amid a team visit last Thursday, adds flexibility for Big Blue not only in the wake of Hernandez’s absence but a potential Kevin Zeitler trade as well.

Released by the Detroit Lions on October 24, the 10-year NFL veteran has appeared in 79 career games (38 starts). His most prolific season came back in 2017, where Wiggins started all 16 games at right guard for the Los Angeles Chargers. Wiggins has history operating out of both guard position as well as moonlighting at offensive tackle. Hernandez to Miss Another Week? Last week, starting left guard Will Hernandez tested positive for coronavirus, landing him on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. In return, Hernandez was forced to miss not only the first game of his two-and-a-half-year career, but the first snap as well. In his absence, the Giants called upon rookie fifth-round pick Shane Lemieux to fill the void. The 2x-Second-Team All-Pac-12 logged his first career NFL start on Monday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, playing 100% of the team’s offensive snaps. Lemieux may very well find himself in a similar situation next week, as Hernandez’s availability for the Giants’ Week 9 bout against Washington remains a question, as noted by The Athletic’s Dan Duggan. Sounds like Week 9 vs. Washington is in doubt for Will Hernandez. Dr. Allen Sills said 10 days have to elapse for a player who tests positive and is asymptomatic to return. Hernandez tested positive on Wednesday. So first day he could be cleared is next Saturday. Follow Heavy on Giants Facebook for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content! Other Roster Moves