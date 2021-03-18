Giants Land 2x-Pro Bowl Pass Catcher: Report

While New York Giants fans wait on pins and needles on Kenny Golladay’s free agency decision, their team continues to pull the trigger on complementary moves.

According to the team’s official website, The Giants have reached a contract agreement with two-time Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Rudolph. While the numbers on the deal have yet to be confirmed, a since-deleted Instagram post from Rudolph’s agents detailing the contract placed the numbers at $16 million across two years. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo came in a tad lower on his projections, dropping the max value by $2 million.

Expecting this one to come in at two years with a max value around $14 million for Kyle Rudolph and the #Giants. https://t.co/3JDwNJ1dFj — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 18, 2021

Kyle Rudolph has graded 70+ overall in 6 of his 10 seasons and all have been 60+. Consistent Tight End. pic.twitter.com/7T2juh4kIu — PFF NY Giants (@PFF_Giants) March 18, 2021

