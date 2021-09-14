Giants ‘Called About’ Adding Ex-Pro Bowl RB, Update Saquon’s Injury Status: Report

The New York Giants kept the health status of Saquon Barkley mostly under wraps throughout the summer. However, they were far from shy in boasting their quest to add depth behind the hobbled-Pro Bowler.

They signed Devontae Booker early in the offseason to serve as Barkley’s primary backup and a potential injury replacement for the first few weeks of the season. Back in June, head coach Joe Judge noted that the Giants were “looking for a lot of depth” at the position (via The New York Post) — he wasn’t lying.

During training camp, the team siphoned through the likes of Corey Clement, Ryquell Armstead, Mike Weber and Sandro Platzgummer to ultimately land on rookie Gary Brightwell and running back/fullback Eli Penny as their choices to join Barkley and Booker on the opening day roster. Yet, while Big Blue might be content with their current group, they’re evidently not complacent.

Giants Inquired About Latavius Murray

Peter King of Football Morning in America has reported that the Giants were among teams to show interest in adding running back Latavius Murray before he ultimately signed with the Baltimore Ravens.

The Giants and Raiders called about Murray too, and the Saints wanted to re-sign him after week one. Agent Ryan Tollner went back and forth with the cap-strangled Ravens and with Murray, and player and agent agreed that they wanted to join the team right now, thus guaranteeing his contract for the season—rather than waiting to sign after Week 1, when base salaries for veterans don’t have to be guaranteed.

Murray, 31, was a Pro Bowler with the then-Oakland Raiders back in 2015 — the lone 1,000-yard rushing campaign of his career. A 6-foot-3-inch, 230-pound bruiser with 4.38-speed, Murray has proven to have a nose for the endzone, amassing 46 total touchdowns in 109 games (63 starts). In fact, his 44 rushing touchdowns are the fifth-most among active players currently on an NFL roster. Despite joining Baltimore just three days before the team’s opener, Murray scored a touchdown and handled 10 rushing attempts against the Raiders — a team-high amongst running backs.