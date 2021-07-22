Giants Sign Former Chiefs RB Who Sold His Super Bowl Ring

With training camp right around the corner, the New York Giants have called upon some backfield depth in the form of a former divisional rival.

The team has announced the signing of running back Mike Weber, who was a seventh-round pick for the Dallas Cowboys back in 2019 — the final season of current Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett’s tenure as head coach in Arlington.

The 5-foot-10-inch, 211 pound Weber has yet to appear in an NFL regular-season game, spending the entirety of his rookie campaign on the Cowboys’ practice squad. He did see action in four preseason games with the ‘Boys, toting the rock 22 times for 54 yards, while hauling in five receptions for 28 yards. He also spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs and most recently, the Green Bay Packers.

Weber Auctioned Off Chiefs Super Bowl Ring

While Weber has yet to suit up on Sundays, the former Ohio State star does have a Super Bowl ring to boast — or rather, he did. The now 23-year-old was signed to the Chiefs practice squad in January of 2020 to provide depth for Kansas City’s postseason run which ultimately culminated in a 31–20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

Clearly, the ring Weber earned in the process didn’t hold too much sentimental value. Approximately two months after receiving his Super Bowl LIV ring, it found its way on the block at Golden Auctions with an opening bid of $35,000, per TMZ Sports.

The auction house did not disclose the final sale price of the 10-karat gold-designed jewelry, but TMZ did note that “one big-time collector placed a bid for $70,000.”

Weber Looked Like a Star at Ohio State

Weber was supposed to be next up at Ohio State.

After redshirting as a freshman, the Michigan native took over for Ezekiel Elliott as the Buckeyes starting running back in 2016. In his first collegiate game, Weber burst onto the scene, rushing for 136 yards. He didn’t slow down from there, leading Ohio State with 1,096 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns on the season, en route to Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors.

Unfortunately, a hamstring injury during summer workouts leading up to his sophomore campaign greatly affected his long-term outlook — not only in Ohio State’s backfield but also as an NFL prospect.

Then true freshman J.K. Dobbins usurped lead-back duties from the hobbled Weber and never looked back. The latter began to show glimpses of his pre-injury form later in the season, but served predominately in a backup role throughout the remainder of his time in Columbus.

Despite his decreased usage, Weber’s production was more than solid, compiling 1,786 yards from scrimmage and 16 total touchdowns over his final two seasons with the program.

Of course, Weber has a long battle ahead of him to stake claim to a roster spot in East Rutherford. With that said, there are certainly spots up for grabs in Big Blue’s backfield. Saquon Barkley and Devontae Booker are the two lone backs on the roster whose roles are essentially set in stone. From there it’s anyone’s game.

Look for Weber to compete with former Super Bowl hero Corey Clement and rookie Gary Brightwell for the No. 3 running back spot on the depth chart. If he does have one thing working in his favor, it’s his knowledge of Garrett’s offensive scheme.

Here’s to seeing what the once highly-touted prospect has to offer.

