Giants Sign Ex-Cowboys, Bills Wide Receiver: Report

It didn’t take too long into free agency for the Mitchell Trubisky to East Rutherford rumor mill to fall to the wayside. While ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on March 14 that the New York Giants were indeed in the running for Trubisky’s services, the former No. 2 overall pick opted for the “best chance to get back on the field as a starter and win games” which evidently lured him elsewhere. On the first day of the legal tampering period, Trubisky agreed to a two-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers to serve as Ben Roethlisberger’s replacement, per Fowler.

Yet, while the Giants may have missed out on Josh Allen’s former backup in Buffalo, general manager Joe Schoen’s affinity for former Bills players still managed to peek its head out during the inaugural hours of the pre-free agency window. As the team looks destined to chug forward with Daniel Jones under center, New York went out and added some receiver depth for the fourth-year signal-caller, signing wideout Robert Foster.

Foster’s agency announced the move On March 14, via their Twitter account.

Foster Has Long History With New Giants Regime

Foster, 27, spent the majority of the 2021 campaign as a member of the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad. He’s also had stops in Miami, Washington and Green Bay since entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama in 2018. However, his most prolific stint in the pros came from 2018-2019 with the Bills, where he crossed paths with Schoen and Giants head coach Brian Daboll. The latter also served as Foster’s collegiate offensive coordinator, where the duo helped lead the Crimson Tide to a National Championship in 2017.

During Foster’s Bills tenure, the Pennsylvania native appeared in 26 regular-season games (five starts), hauling in 30 receptions for 605 yards and three touchdowns. In 2018, he accounted for 541 yards receiving, the seventh most amongst all rookie receivers. His 72.1 Pro Football Focus grade that season remains Foster’s best mark to date, and the last time he’s eclipsed a grade of 66.2.

Foster becomes the sixth signing under Schoen to boast prior ties to the Bills organization.

